50 Cent Just Teased The G-Unit Reebok Return From A Yacht

50 Cent was recently spotted on a yacht wearing a pair of G-Unit Reeboks. The photos show him relaxing on the water in what appears to be the classic white and blue colorway.

The timing of the photos lines up with news that the G-Unit Reebok line is coming back this summer. A July release has been confirmed through sneaker industry outlets after Tony Yayo announced the return on The Real Report podcast.

Yayo broke the news earlier this year, confirming that G-Unit and Reebok are reuniting after more than two decades apart. The G-Unit G6 is expected to headline the comeback.

That model first dropped in 2003 alongside the release of 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' album. The original partnership reportedly generated over $80 million for 50 Cent during its peak years.

Shaquille O'Neal, who currently serves as President of Reebok Basketball, previously urged 50 to reconnect with the brand during a public appearance in 2024.

The call eventually came through. The G-Unit Reebok return now sits as one of the more anticipated sneaker stories of the summer.

50 Cent Wears G-Unit Reeboks

The original G-Unit G6 launched in 2003 during one of hip-hop's most commercially dominant periods. 50 Cent's rise gave the shoe instant visibility across music videos, magazine covers, and retail floors. Initial colorways sold out quickly, and the line expanded to include multiple models over the next few years.

The comeback arrives at a moment when early 2000s fashion is cycling back into mainstream style. Baggy jeans, oversized silhouettes, and era-specific footwear have all seen renewed interest recently.

The G6 fits naturally into that shift without needing much updating to feel current. Its clean white leather build and bold G-Unit branding already align with what's trending in streetwear right now.

50 Cent's recent public profile has also risen heading into this summer. His Netflix Diddy documentary drew significant attention earlier this year. Pairing that visibility with a shoe comeback gives both him and Reebok a strong cultural moment to build around.