50 Cent Clowns "Brokie" Faizon Love Once More For Unpaid Child Support

Faizon Love is in some legal trouble right now thanks to a contempt-of-court charge for missing child support court hearings, according to Complex. This situation didn't just result in legal and financial scrutiny, but also trolling from one of his current foes. Via a new Instagram post from none other than 50 Cent, he clowned on Love once again for this situation after already mocking his arrest.

"Damn can’t pay 2,500 a month brokie, stay in jail. The best excuse for being broke is being in jail. LOL Popped !" Fif captioned his post. In the video he shared, the comedian and actor affirmed in court that he was not able at the present moment to pay the $2,500 a month in child support previously stipulated by the court.

Amid Faizon Love's other recent antics, he has a lot to deal with concerning this child support case. It relates to his ex Tiffany Lee and her accusations about him allegedly owing her about $250K in child support and not paying it for many years. Lee claimed Love told her she "wasn't going to get a dime."

On the other hand, his legal team claimed he's currently homeless and in a dire financial situation. We will see how the court chooses to handle this matter and whether or not a resolution will open more opportunities for Faizon and the payout Lee is asking for.

Faizon Love's 50 Cent Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent's feud with Faizon Love emerged earlier this year when Love criticized 50's G-Unit film and television endeavors. "ah ya man really think he tough he better focus on his case. He throwing s**t at hotel people LOL," the rapper responded via social media, posting many allegations against Love. "Man this fool ain't had a good role in 31 years. You know he f***ed up. he in the interview wearing a TeePee. LOL."