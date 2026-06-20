50 Cent Clowns "Brokie" Faizon Love Once More For Unpaid Child Support

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Clowns Faizon Love Unpaid Child Support
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment venue and green space is located at Spring and Travis, in downtown Shreveport. Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
50 Cent and Faizon Love clashed earlier this year after the latter dissed the former's G-Unit film and television endeavors.

Faizon Love is in some legal trouble right now thanks to a contempt-of-court charge for missing child support court hearings, according to Complex. This situation didn't just result in legal and financial scrutiny, but also trolling from one of his current foes. Via a new Instagram post from none other than 50 Cent, he clowned on Love once again for this situation after already mocking his arrest.

"Damn can’t pay 2,500 a month brokie, stay in jail. The best excuse for being broke is being in jail. LOL Popped !" Fif captioned his post. In the video he shared, the comedian and actor affirmed in court that he was not able at the present moment to pay the $2,500 a month in child support previously stipulated by the court.

Amid Faizon Love's other recent antics, he has a lot to deal with concerning this child support case. It relates to his ex Tiffany Lee and her accusations about him allegedly owing her about $250K in child support and not paying it for many years. Lee claimed Love told her she "wasn't going to get a dime."

On the other hand, his legal team claimed he's currently homeless and in a dire financial situation. We will see how the court chooses to handle this matter and whether or not a resolution will open more opportunities for Faizon and the payout Lee is asking for.

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Faizon Love's 50 Cent Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent's feud with Faizon Love emerged earlier this year when Love criticized 50's G-Unit film and television endeavors. "ah ya man really think he tough he better focus on his case. He throwing s**t at hotel people LOL," the rapper responded via social media, posting many allegations against Love. "Man this fool ain't had a good role in 31 years. You know he f***ed up. he in the interview wearing a TeePee. LOL."

Faizon Love asked 50 Cent for a fight to settle things, but this didn't pan out. Now, 50 has the upper hand when it comes to social media trolls. We'll see if this child support case finds a resolution or goes deeper into punitive territory.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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