Faizon Love Wants To Settle 50 Cent Feud With A Fight

50 Cent is no stranger to picking on his peers, particularly if they come at him first. Recently, for example, Faizon Love discussed G-Unit film studios during an appearance on the BagFuel podcast. He questioned whether or not Fif is actually making any money, suggested that he's not a real filmmaker, and more.

It didn't take long for the mogul to fire back. In an Instagram post, he referenced some of the criminal allegations the comedian has faced in the past. "Ah ya man really think he tough he better focus on his case," he captioned it. "He throwing s**t at hotel people LOL."

He didn't stop there, however. Fif went on to diss Faizon's career, claiming he hasn't been up in quite some time. "Man this fool ain't had a good role in 31 years," he wrote. "You know he f***ed up. he in the interview wearing a TeePee. LOL."

50 Cent & Faizon Love Beef

Now, it looks like Faizon has had enough. In a video shared by Akademiks, he calls 50 Cent out, even challenging him to a fight. "Curtis Jackson, this has been cute and fun, but these memes is corny now," he began. "Have you ever been in a fight? [...] I mean, that would be interesting to really pull up in like a ring and get it in, you know. You've been involved in boxing before. I know some boxers. I say let's just pull up to a ring and get it, if you're really mad."

"I'll take that challenge," he continued. "Put it all together, we can just meet in the ring. It could be for charity, give the money to a children's hospital."