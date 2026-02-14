50 Cent Goes Off On Faizon Love After His Criticism Of G-Unit Film Studios

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Goes Off On Faizon Love Criticism G Unit Film Studios
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Faizon Love thinks people give 50 Cent too much credit for G-Unit's film and television endeavors, questioning his true success.

It doesn't matter if you're 50 Cent's hip-hop peer, an entertainment competitor, a politician, or a popular commentator: If you troll him, expect a response. Faizon Love learned this recently after his comments on the BagFuel podcast, during which he criticized 50's business acumen via G-Unit Studios' expansions into film, television, and other forms of media.

Basically, he question whether or not the G-Unit mogul is really making money, can be considered a real filmmaker, and why people give him credit for projects like the Netflix Diddy documentary. joebuddenclips/fanpage caught a segment of the conversation on Twitter.

Then, 50 Cent clapped back on Instagram over the weekend with a graphic of criminal allegations and situations that the comedian and actor has faced before, amid many other trolls. "ah ya man really think he tough he better focus on his case. He throwing s**t at hotel people LOL."

DJ Akademiks also caught a seemingly deleted Fif post on IG that referenced Faizon Love's past acting history. "Man this fool ain't had a good role in 31 years," he wrote. "You know he f***ed up. he in the interview wearing a TeePee. LOL."

How Much Did 50 Cent Make From Diddy Documentary?

As for 50 Cent's involvement in that Diddy documentary that Faizon Love talked about, folks still don't really know exactly how much he made from it. Various social media reports claim that the number is close to $50 million, but no official sources or bits of information have confirmed this.

It's just one part of Love's wider criticism of Curtis Jackson, one that he clearly won't take lightly. Fans have different views on how to interpret this, pointing to 50's business success or looking at his actual creative role in the projects he becomes part of. Maybe it's just semantics at the end of the day, but still, folks love a good 50 Cent beef.

Some of them have lasted for decades, such as his eternal battle with Ja Rule. After Ja recently got into a heated altercation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on a plane, Fif was swift with his social media trolls. As he always is, especially in this Faizon Love situation.

