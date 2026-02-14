50 Cent Goes Off On Faizon Love After His Criticism Of G-Unit Film Studios

Basically, he question whether or not the G-Unit mogul is really making money, can be considered a real filmmaker, and why people give him credit for projects like the Netflix Diddy documentary. joebuddenclips/fanpage caught a segment of the conversation on Twitter.

Then, 50 Cent clapped back on Instagram over the weekend with a graphic of criminal allegations and situations that the comedian and actor has faced before, amid many other trolls. "ah ya man really think he tough he better focus on his case. He throwing s**t at hotel people LOL."

DJ Akademiks also caught a seemingly deleted Fif post on IG that referenced Faizon Love's past acting history. "Man this fool ain't had a good role in 31 years," he wrote. "You know he f***ed up. he in the interview wearing a TeePee. LOL."

How Much Did 50 Cent Make From Diddy Documentary?

As for 50 Cent's involvement in that Diddy documentary that Faizon Love talked about, folks still don't really know exactly how much he made from it. Various social media reports claim that the number is close to $50 million, but no official sources or bits of information have confirmed this.

It's just one part of Love's wider criticism of Curtis Jackson, one that he clearly won't take lightly. Fans have different views on how to interpret this, pointing to 50's business success or looking at his actual creative role in the projects he becomes part of. Maybe it's just semantics at the end of the day, but still, folks love a good 50 Cent beef.