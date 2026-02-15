50 Cent Refutes Claim He Only Has One Good Album, Flaunts "Curtis" Success

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Refutes Claim Only One Good Album Curtis Success
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent's 2007 album "Curtis" recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, and he's laughing at his longtime critics who downplayed it.

50 Cent loves to flex on his haters online, even when it isn't in the one-on-one context his beefs usually exist in. Earlier this week, he took a more general stance against his naysayers by refuting a common hip-hop culture criticism against him: Get Rich Or Die Tryin' is his only good album.

Many 50 fans disagree, including the man himself. On Thursday (February 12), he took to Instagram to share the achievement that his 2007 album Curtis recently cinched. It surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, which is a big win in the G-Unit mogul's eyes. More than that, it's an indicator that this "one good album" criticism may be less rooted in "objective" truth than some fans would suggest.

"I thought I only had one good album," he captioned his post. "which one of your albums got a billion streams that ain’t good? because l know you got bars. LOL."

Of course, no one's denying the superior classic status of GRODT in the Fif studio discography. But many fans are also really into his earlier mixtapes, so it's not always an undisputed conversation.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

When Did 50 Cent's Curtis Come Out?

For those unaware, this LP came out on September 11 of 2007. This date is significant because of 50 Cent's Curtis competing with another hip-hop giant. On that same day, Kanye West released his album Graduation.

They actually played into the sales war between them, with 50 promising (and later retracting pre-release) that he wouldn't release solo studio albums if Ye came out on top. The Chicago artist did emerge victorious, with 957K in first week sales beating Fif's 691K. It was an amazing day for hip-hop and a historically significant indicator of hip-hop culture's shifting royalty.

These days, 50 Cent's aversion to making new music has nothing to do with sales, quality, or a lack of passion. He's just busy focusing on other entertainment endeavors that speak more closely to his status, his ability to generate new interest, and his evolution as a mogul.

Do fans agree with this assessment about the "one good album" debate? Clearly, not all of them do, as this inspired renewed conversations around this catalog.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
curtis-50-cent Music 50 Cent's "Curtis" Turns 16: A Pivot In A Rap Giant's Career
ISRAEL-US-MUSIC-CONCERT-RAP-50 CENT Music 50 Cent Shares Words Of Wisdom Amid Major Spotify Milestone
Evan Agostini/Getty Images Original Content Top 25 Best 50 Cent Songs
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0