50 Cent Flames Faizon Love Over Contempt Arrest

If 50 Cent hates you, then you’ll never hear the end of it. The rapper’s Instagram page is often used to target his enemies, whether it’s people who owe him money or simply individuals who’ve rubbed him the wrong way. Faizon Love, however, found himself beefing with the music and television mogul recently after criticizing 50’s ventures in film and TV. Fif didn’t hesitate to fire back when they traded barbs.

These days, Faizon Love remains in 50 Cent’s scope, and his misfortunes only turn into ammo for Fif. Most recently, police arrested Faizon Love on an outstanding warrant for contempt. Reports claim that Faizon Love missed a child support hearing, leading to two contempt charges. He’s currently being held without bond at Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

“LOL THIS FOOL JUST GOT BUSTED AGAIN HAHAHA he telling joke in the bullpens,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a photo of Faizon’s mugshot.

What Led To Faizon Love's Arrest?

Faizon Love has been in a legal dispute with Tiffany Lee, who accused the actor of owing her $250,000. However, Love said he couldn’t scrape up that much money since he hasn’t been making much himself. In fact, court documents claim he only made $13,000 over the past five years and made nothing last year. The thing is that he told the judge he suffered a medical issue that prevented him from appearing in court in April. Still, the judge held him in contempt, demanding he turn himself in to serve 90 days in jail.