50 Cent Flames Faizon Love Over Contempt Arrest

BY Aron A.
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Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Faizon Love was arrested after he was held in contempt.

If 50 Cent hates you, then you’ll never hear the end of it. The rapper’s Instagram page is often used to target his enemies, whether it’s people who owe him money or simply individuals who’ve rubbed him the wrong way. Faizon Love, however, found himself beefing with the music and television mogul recently after criticizing 50’s ventures in film and TV. Fif didn’t hesitate to fire back when they traded barbs.

These days, Faizon Love remains in 50 Cent’s scope, and his misfortunes only turn into ammo for Fif. Most recently, police arrested Faizon Love on an outstanding warrant for contempt. Reports claim that Faizon Love missed a child support hearing, leading to two contempt charges. He’s currently being held without bond at Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

“LOL THIS FOOL JUST GOT BUSTED AGAIN HAHAHA he telling joke in the bullpens,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a photo of Faizon’s mugshot. 

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What Led To Faizon Love's Arrest?

Faizon Love has been in a legal dispute with Tiffany Lee, who accused the actor of owing her $250,000. However, Love said he couldn’t scrape up that much money since he hasn’t been making much himself. In fact, court documents claim he only made $13,000 over the past five years and made nothing last year. The thing is that he told the judge he suffered a medical issue that prevented him from appearing in court in April. Still, the judge held him in contempt, demanding he turn himself in to serve 90 days in jail. 

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Faizon Love’s case. Check out 50 Cent’s post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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