50 Cent Says Diddy Will Have The "Craziest Party" After Sentencing News

BY Aron A.
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Diddy's release date got pushed from June to February 2028.

Diddy’s troubles are far from over, but it seems like he did receive some good news recently. According to reports, Diddy’s release date was pushed up from June to February 2028. Diddy was sentenced to a 50-month sentence. So, ultimately, this is a positive update for the disgraced mogul, who is currently at  Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

Of course, the news ultimately led to plenty of reactions from the internet, including 50 Cent, who never misses an opportunity to egg on their beef. This time, Fif referenced Diddy’s parties, writing, “Diddy coming homes soon he short now, you know he gonna have the craziest party ever! LOL who going? You going!”

Fif’s feud with Diddy has been ongoing for years, but the Power executive has been going even harder since the Bad Boy founder was charged. Last year, he released Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix, a docuseries that explored the dark side of Diddy’s empire. Fif also vowed to donate proceeds from the documentary toward sexual assault victims.

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Diddy Leak, Daphne Joy & 50 Cent’s Reaction

Fif’s latest comments arrive weeks after a leaked video involving Diddy and Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son Sire, surfaced. That connection alone likely explains part of Fif’s grievances with Puff, though he largely commented on Daphne’s involvement and the impact it might have on their child. 

“When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some hoes... [and predators]," he explained. "So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that.”

We’ll keep you posted on any further developments surrounding Diddy’s case. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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