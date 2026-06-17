50 Cent Says Diddy Will Have The "Craziest Party" After Sentencing News

Diddy’s troubles are far from over, but it seems like he did receive some good news recently. According to reports, Diddy’s release date was pushed up from June to February 2028. Diddy was sentenced to a 50-month sentence. So, ultimately, this is a positive update for the disgraced mogul, who is currently at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

Of course, the news ultimately led to plenty of reactions from the internet, including 50 Cent, who never misses an opportunity to egg on their beef. This time, Fif referenced Diddy’s parties, writing, “Diddy coming homes soon he short now, you know he gonna have the craziest party ever! LOL who going? You going!”

Fif’s feud with Diddy has been ongoing for years, but the Power executive has been going even harder since the Bad Boy founder was charged. Last year, he released Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix, a docuseries that explored the dark side of Diddy’s empire. Fif also vowed to donate proceeds from the documentary toward sexual assault victims.

Diddy Leak, Daphne Joy & 50 Cent’s Reaction

Fif’s latest comments arrive weeks after a leaked video involving Diddy and Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son Sire, surfaced. That connection alone likely explains part of Fif’s grievances with Puff, though he largely commented on Daphne’s involvement and the impact it might have on their child.

“When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some hoes... [and predators]," he explained. "So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that.”