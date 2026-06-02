Diddy Potentially Facing New Criminal Charges In L.A. County

Diddy’s troubles don’t seem to be ending any time soon. According to TMZ, L.A. County D.A.'s spokesperson, Venusse Dunn, said that they are currently reviewing new claims of sexual battery based on a police report filed by publicist Jonathan Hay in September 2025.

Hay alleges that he encountered Diddy while working with CJ Wallace, Biggie Smalls’s son, on a remix project. However, he accused the disgraced mogul of assaulting him on two occasions, once in 2020 and again in 2021. In September 2020, he said that he was left alone with Diddy, who he claims masturbated into a shirt that Biggie once owned and told him to “come finish him off.” Diddy allegedly threw the shirt at Hay afterward.

Separately, Hay accused Diddy of forcing his penis into his mouth in March 2021 after labeling him a “snitch.” In this particular situation, Hay said that he was working with CJ on their project.

At this point, no charges against Diddy have been filed, but TMZ reports that the LAPD investigated the claims and presented the case to the D.A. If there’s enough evidence, then Diddy could potentially face new criminal charges.

The case was previously filed in Hay’s hometown in Florida. However, since the crimes were allegedly committed in L.A., the case was transferred.

Diddy’s Troubles Continue

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act following his highly publicized trial last year. The mogul was found guilty in a federal court of transporting people across state lines for sexual purposes.