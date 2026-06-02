Diddy Potentially Facing New Criminal Charges In L.A. County

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
L.A. County District Attorney is reviewing a sexual battery claim made by publicist Jonathan Hay.

Diddy’s troubles don’t seem to be ending any time soon. According to TMZ, L.A. County D.A.'s spokesperson, Venusse Dunn, said that they are currently reviewing new claims of sexual battery based on a police report filed by publicist Jonathan Hay in September 2025. 

Hay alleges that he encountered Diddy while working with CJ Wallace, Biggie Smalls’s son, on a remix project. However, he accused the disgraced mogul of assaulting him on two occasions, once in 2020 and again in 2021. In September 2020, he said that he was left alone with Diddy, who he claims masturbated into a shirt that Biggie once owned and told him to “come finish him off.” Diddy allegedly threw the shirt at Hay afterward.

Separately, Hay accused Diddy of forcing his penis into his mouth in March 2021 after labeling him a “snitch.” In this particular situation, Hay said that he was working with CJ on their project.

At this point, no charges against Diddy have been filed, but TMZ reports that the LAPD investigated the claims and presented the case to the D.A. If there’s enough evidence, then Diddy could potentially face new criminal charges.

The case was previously filed in Hay’s hometown in Florida. However, since the crimes were allegedly committed in L.A., the case was transferred.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Diddy’s Troubles Continue

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act following his highly publicized trial last year. The mogul was found guilty in a federal court of transporting people across state lines for sexual purposes. 

At this point, Diddy’s representatives have yet to comment on the possibility of fresh charges in L.A. We will keep you posted on any further updates on the matter. 

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Biggie Smalls Son Track Down Accuser Diddy Freak Off Case Music Biggie's Son Wants To Track Down Accuser In Diddy Freak-Off Case
diddy Music Diddy & Biggie's Son's Horrifying Sexual Assault Lawsuit Receives Major Update
Biggie Smalls Son CJ Wallace Sues Publicist Diddy Claim Hip Hop News Music Biggie Smalls' Son CJ Wallace Sues Publicist For Diddy Sexual Assault Claim
diddy-jonathan-hay-lawsuit Crime Diddy Accuser Reaffirms Claims That Mogul Masturbated Into Biggie's Old T-Shirt
Comments 0