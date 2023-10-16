Ja’Marr Chase Rocks 7-Eleven Chain During Seattle Seahawks Game After Saying He Is “Always F*****g Open”

The Cincinnati Bengals have been up and down to start the 2023-2024 NFL season. After an abysmal 1-3 record to open the year, Joe Burrow and the rest of the team are starting to find a little bit of rhythm as of late. They are winners of consecutive games, taking out the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks yesterday (October 16). One of the reasons why the AFC North title race is within arm's reach for the Bengals is because of Ja'Marr Chase. Even though the wide receiver is a dependent position, the top-flight talent was also struggling. That was true, up until the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Since that matchup, Ja'Marr Chase has been his normal dominant self. He has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 486 yards and three touchdowns. After the ugly 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, he was extremely candid about his thoughts on the offense has been playing. According to Uproxx, he did believe that he was a part of the problem. Chase made it clear, "I'm open. I'm always f*****g open."

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off His 7-Eleven Drip

He certainly has been making himself available for Burrow and they are now 3-3. After those comments a few weeks ago, Ja'Marr is now comparing himself to the gas station chain, 7-Eleven. They are usually always open and so is number 1 for the Bengals. He thought of this idea during his excellent game against Arizona in which he scored three times. Chase decided to live up to this new mantra with a 7-Eleven chain during the Seattle game. 7-Eleven took notice of this and now they are collaborating with merch, too. It includes a hat that contains part of the quote.

