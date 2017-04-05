7-Eleven
- MusicElderly 7-Eleven Employee Calls Kodak Black Her "Baby Daddy"Kodak Black showed love to a fan recently.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeWoman Punches Racist “Sacramento Karen” After Daring Her To Say N-WordFootage of a 7-Eleven altercation shows a racist "Karen" getting punched for saying the n-word.By O.I.
- Sneakers7-Eleven x Nike SB Dunk Low Coming Soon: First LookThe infamous convenience store is getting its very own Nike SB Dunk Low.By Alexander Cole
- Crime"Empire" Star Bryshere Gray Accused Of Battery By Clerk After Food-Throwing IncidentPolice body-cam footage shows both sides of the story.By Erika Marie
- Society7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees On 7/11You read that right!By Chantilly Post
- Society7-Eleven Set To Give Out Free Slurpees All WeekQuench your thirst in this Summer heat. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society7-Eleven Day Is Here, Grab Your Free SlurpeesIt's that time of the year again. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society7-Eleven Is Testing A Delivery ServiceHaving nachos and a slushy delivered to your door isn't the worst. By Chantilly Post
- MusicEminem & Paul Rosenberg Photo Spurs Speculation About New Music Release DatePaul Rosenberg shared a rare glimpse of Eminem in a 7-Eleven and fans think something is about to drop.By hnhh