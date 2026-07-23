The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" Takes A Darker Holiday Approach

Jordan Brand is bringing a darker take on the holiday season with the Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice." This pair leans into Santa's naughty list instead of Christmas cheer. It releases November 21st as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2026 lineup per zSneakerHeadz.

The shoe uses a crackled upper with a brown finish. Golden tones peek through that textured surface throughout the design. Black panels and trim help sharpen the shoe's overall silhouette.

Red and black elephant print covers both the toe and heel overlays. An aged tan midsole adds to the shoe's rougher, worn-in appearance. Small red details show up on the tongue, stitching, and inner lining.

Inside, the insoles read "Checked It Twice" in gothic-style lettering. That phrase nods to the familiar Christmas lyric about Santa's naughty list. Nike Air branding returns to the heel tabs in raised embroidery.

A green section on the outsole adds one subtle nod to the holidays. This shoe pairs with a brighter "Santa" colorway made for kids. Together, the two releases play off opposite sides of Santa's list. It also follows in the footsteps of 2025's "Krampus" Dunk release. That shoe leaned into a similarly darker holiday theme last year.

Jordan Brand continues expanding its holiday lineup each year with unique concepts. This release adds another unconventional option to that growing collection.

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Air Jordan 3 OG “Not Nice”

The "Not Nice" pulls its main visual impact from the cracked leather upper. That texture gives the shoe a burnt, weathered look throughout. Lighter golden tones show through the cracks for added depth. Black suede covers the middle eyestays and collar for contrast.

Red trim outlines the embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue. The elephant print keeps its usual placement but swaps colors for red and black. That change makes the pattern stand out more against the darker base.