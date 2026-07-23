The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" Takes A Darker Holiday Approach

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz

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The Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice" brings a much darker, burnt-leather twist to Jordan Brand's Holiday 2026 lineup.

Jordan Brand is bringing a darker take on the holiday season with the Air Jordan 3 "Not Nice." This pair leans into Santa's naughty list instead of Christmas cheer. It releases November 21st as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2026 lineup per zSneakerHeadz.

The shoe uses a crackled upper with a brown finish. Golden tones peek through that textured surface throughout the design. Black panels and trim help sharpen the shoe's overall silhouette.

Red and black elephant print covers both the toe and heel overlays. An aged tan midsole adds to the shoe's rougher, worn-in appearance. Small red details show up on the tongue, stitching, and inner lining.

Inside, the insoles read "Checked It Twice" in gothic-style lettering. That phrase nods to the familiar Christmas lyric about Santa's naughty list. Nike Air branding returns to the heel tabs in raised embroidery.

A green section on the outsole adds one subtle nod to the holidays. This shoe pairs with a brighter "Santa" colorway made for kids. Together, the two releases play off opposite sides of Santa's list. It also follows in the footsteps of 2025's "Krampus" Dunk release. That shoe leaned into a similarly darker holiday theme last year.

Jordan Brand continues expanding its holiday lineup each year with unique concepts. This release adds another unconventional option to that growing collection.

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Air Jordan 3 OG “Not Nice”

The "Not Nice" pulls its main visual impact from the cracked leather upper. That texture gives the shoe a burnt, weathered look throughout. Lighter golden tones show through the cracks for added depth. Black suede covers the middle eyestays and collar for contrast.

Red trim outlines the embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue. The elephant print keeps its usual placement but swaps colors for red and black. That change makes the pattern stand out more against the darker base.

A black and gum midsole ties the lower half together visually. The outsole stays semi-translucent, with a small green accent near the toe. Some have connected the design to Nike's early Air Jordan holiday campaigns. Whether intentional or not, the burnt look fits the shoe's overall theme well.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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