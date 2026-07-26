DJ Akademiks Explains Why Drake Is Really Outselling J. Cole & Future

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Why Drake Outselling J Cole Future
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks believes Drake's 2026 success in comparison to J. Cole and Future goes beyond Drizzy's popularity with larger, casual audiences.

Drake's ICEMAN outsold Future's The Real Me in the latter's second week, which shows just how successful The Boy has been. In comparison to big albums this year from artists like J. Cole, the Toronto superstar has sustained a lot of momentum. That's not to say Cole hasn't, but the numbers indicate a gap. However, DJ Akademiks thinks there's a deeper reason for this that goes beyond just popularity and mass appeal.

He reacted to ICEMAN's continued Billboard success during a livestream caught by CY Chels on Twitter. The commentator said The Fall-Off "came and went" and argued hip-hop is "not sticking" on the charts these days.

"What Drake did is, Drake did storytelling," he argued. "That's what everybody else ain't doing... There's no storyline from what you've been through in the last 18 months... I don't even know what [Future's The Real Me] even means. Future doesn't do interviews, he cut his hair... There's nothing of substance there. There's nothing that we can follow through beyond the music. So we listen to each song on an individual level. Is it hot or is it not?"

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

DJ Akademiks Compares Drake, Future & J. Cole

Akademiks argued audiences knew what the 6ix God was doing with ICEMAN because it connected to the Kendrick Lamar battle. He said artists are missing parts of their lives in their work, even if folks stay up to date on their lives due to their celebrity. "The music should reflect an honest storyline ending or continuing or explaining what you're going through," Ak said. "That's when music sticks and music works."

He said he likes a few of the new Fewtch songs, but that a hit-based model won't last. DJ Akademiks said J. Cole is an exception regarding the storytelling. But he still has a problem with him because he "rapped about the wrong thing." Akademiks wanted him to go into the K.Dot apology instead of his career trajectory as a whole. "It didn't feel like the story that we are invested in with you was what you were addressing," he added.

These are some interesting remarks from DJ Akademiks, even if he seemed to pick and choose which stories were worth telling. In any case, all these artists had massive years, so maybe there are other factors that play larger roles in an album's sustained success.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Drake Leak Overshadowed J Cole The Fall Off Music DJ Akademiks Claims His Drake Leak Overshadowed J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"
Mal Drake "ICEMAN" Update Music Mal Says Recent Drake Snippets Aren't on “ICEMAN,” Provides Release Date Update
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Drake More Bars For Haters New ICEMAN Snippet Music Drake Has More Bars For His Haters On Yet Another New "ICEMAN" Snippet
Comments 0