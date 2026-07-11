J. Cole Goes Bar-For-Bar With A Fan At "The Fall-Off" Tour's Opening Night

J. Cole has a long list of amazing verses throughout his career, and "Johnny P's Caddy" by Benny The Butcher is a fan favorite from his feature catalog. During the opening show of his The Fall-Off tour in Charlotte, North Carolina last night (Friday, July 10), he invited a fan in the crowd to go bar-for-bar with him for that performance, and it was very heartening to see.

"I need to know, is there anybody in the crowd that feels like they can go bar-for-bar with me on this s**t right here?" the Dreamville MC remarked as the instrumental played, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I'm talking about real rap n***as or real rap ladies..."

TNT also caught a close-up video of the fan in the stands rapping along with Cole, plus a visual of the fan rapping on the screen behind him onstage. "Oh my f****ing God!" the rapper exclaimed. "Carolina, y'all make some noise for that young n***a right there."

We will see if this is a larger trend on this tour. After all, it would be great to see these fans enjoy each moment so passionately, and it seems like a special moment that could tie the tour together.

J. Cole's The Fall-Off Tour

Cole is back tonight (Saturday, July 11) for another Charlotte concert, so we'll see how that shapes up. It's going to be a long road on this The Fall-Off tour, which will go all over the world before wrapping up in South Africa this December.