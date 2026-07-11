J. Cole Goes Bar-For-Bar With A Fan At "The Fall-Off" Tour's Opening Night

J. Cole has a long list of amazing verses throughout his career, and "Johnny P's Caddy" by Benny The Butcher is a fan favorite from his feature catalog. During the opening show of his The Fall-Off tour in Charlotte, North Carolina last night (Friday, July 10), he invited a fan in the crowd to go bar-for-bar with him for that performance, and it was very heartening to see.
"I need to know, is there anybody in the crowd that feels like they can go bar-for-bar with me on this s**t right here?" the Dreamville MC remarked as the instrumental played, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I'm talking about real rap n***as or real rap ladies..."
TNT also caught a close-up video of the fan in the stands rapping along with Cole, plus a visual of the fan rapping on the screen behind him onstage. "Oh my f****ing God!" the rapper exclaimed. "Carolina, y'all make some noise for that young n***a right there."
We will see if this is a larger trend on this tour. After all, it would be great to see these fans enjoy each moment so passionately, and it seems like a special moment that could tie the tour together.
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J. Cole's The Fall-Off Tour
Cole is back tonight (Saturday, July 11) for another Charlotte concert, so we'll see how that shapes up. It's going to be a long road on this The Fall-Off tour, which will go all over the world before wrapping up in South Africa this December.
Elsewhere, J. Cole is paying tribute to hip-hop history via The Fall-Off magazine, a 144-page issue with features, interviews, and more amazing journalism. In one of the excerpts from the mag, Cole revealed he almost retired after 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Among those who convinced him to keep going was Kendrick Lamar, a revelation that rings as pretty ironic today.
"After Born Sinner, when I was working on [2014's] Forest Hills Drive, I was saying, 'Yo, this might be my last album,'" Cole expressed. "Me and Kendrick [Lamar] was on a plane to Australia going to Eminem's [Rapture] tour, and I remember telling him, 'I think after I do this album, I might be done.' He was like, 'Get the f**k out of here.'"