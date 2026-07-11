J. Cole Goes Bar-For-Bar With A Fan At "The Fall-Off" Tour's Opening Night

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Bar For Bar Fan The Fall Off Tour Opening Night
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
A J. Cole fan in Charlotte last night got the trade of a lifetime during "The Fall-Off" tour's opening, soundtracked by "Johnny P's Caddy."

J. Cole has a long list of amazing verses throughout his career, and "Johnny P's Caddy" by Benny The Butcher is a fan favorite from his feature catalog. During the opening show of his The Fall-Off tour in Charlotte, North Carolina last night (Friday, July 10), he invited a fan in the crowd to go bar-for-bar with him for that performance, and it was very heartening to see.

"I need to know, is there anybody in the crowd that feels like they can go bar-for-bar with me on this s**t right here?" the Dreamville MC remarked as the instrumental played, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I'm talking about real rap n***as or real rap ladies..."

TNT also caught a close-up video of the fan in the stands rapping along with Cole, plus a visual of the fan rapping on the screen behind him onstage. "Oh my f****ing God!" the rapper exclaimed. "Carolina, y'all make some noise for that young n***a right there."

We will see if this is a larger trend on this tour. After all, it would be great to see these fans enjoy each moment so passionately, and it seems like a special moment that could tie the tour together.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

J. Cole's The Fall-Off Tour

Cole is back tonight (Saturday, July 11) for another Charlotte concert, so we'll see how that shapes up. It's going to be a long road on this The Fall-Off tour, which will go all over the world before wrapping up in South Africa this December.

Elsewhere, J. Cole is paying tribute to hip-hop history via The Fall-Off magazine, a 144-page issue with features, interviews, and more amazing journalism. In one of the excerpts from the mag, Cole revealed he almost retired after 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Among those who convinced him to keep going was Kendrick Lamar, a revelation that rings as pretty ironic today.

"After Born Sinner, when I was working on [2014's] Forest Hills Drive, I was saying, 'Yo, this might be my last album,'" Cole expressed. "Me and Kendrick [Lamar] was on a plane to Australia going to Eminem's [Rapture] tour, and I remember telling him, 'I think after I do this album, I might be done.' He was like, 'Get the f**k out of here.'"

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
J Cole Kendrick Lamar Convinced Him Not Quit Rapping Music J. Cole Reveals Kendrick Lamar Convinced Him To Not Quit Rapping
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
J Cole Bike Ride Fans Houston Trunk Sale Tour Music J. Cole Hosts Bike Ride With Fans In Houston For His "Trunk Sale" Tour
Comments 0