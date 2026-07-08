J. Cole Announces 144-Page "Fall-Off" Magazine Dedicated To The History Of Hip-Hop

BY Alexander Cole
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A billboard on Robeson Street near downtown Fayetteville, NC advertises the new album by rapper J. Cole, who was raised in the
A billboard on Robeson Street near downtown Fayetteville, NC advertises the new album by rapper J. Cole, who was raised in the city. It is one of numerous such billboards around the city. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
J. Cole is looking to honor the history and culture of hip-hop in a new magazine that is a companion piece to "The Fall-Off."

J. Cole is expanding the legacy of his new album, The Fall-Off, with its very own magazine of the same name. This 144-page endeavor is being put together by Editor-In-Chief Bonsu Thompson and VP of Creative, Felton Brown.

Throughout the magazine, you will find interviews with JAŸ-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, Glorilla, J.I.D, Yachty, Cash Cobain, and a plethora of other big-name artists. This is a project that will honor the history and culture of hip-hop.

"Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector’s edition arrives when most needed by its audience," Thompson explained. "Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once. So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of starpower to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed."

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J. Cole Readies His New Magazine

"The Fall-Off is a 144-page editorial publication exploring hip-hop as a living culture, one shaped by the artists, ideas, and moments that continue to redefine it," Cole's website reads. "Through original essays, conversations, photography, illustration, and archival imagery, the magazine creates a dialogue between generations, honoring the foundation while embracing what comes next."

Those who are interested in hip-hop journalism should absolutely invest in a copy. It's difficult to find physical publications these days. While this is a one-time limited run, this is still a huge endeavor that should absolutely be supported. Cole is showcasing, once again, that his love for the culture runs deep.

If you want to purchase the magazine, you can do so over at Cole's website for $40 USD.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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