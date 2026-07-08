J. Cole is looking to honor the history and culture of hip-hop in a new magazine that is a companion piece to "The Fall-Off."

Those who are interested in hip-hop journalism should absolutely invest in a copy. It's difficult to find physical publications these days. While this is a one-time limited run, this is still a huge endeavor that should absolutely be supported. Cole is showcasing, once again, that his love for the culture runs deep.

"Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector’s edition arrives when most needed by its audience," Thompson explained. "Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once. So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of starpower to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed."

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!