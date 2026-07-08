J. Cole is expanding the legacy of his new album, The Fall-Off, with its very own magazine of the same name. This 144-page endeavor is being put together by Editor-In-Chief Bonsu Thompson and VP of Creative, Felton Brown.
Throughout the magazine, you will find interviews with JAŸ-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, Glorilla, J.I.D, Yachty, Cash Cobain, and a plethora of other big-name artists. This is a project that will honor the history and culture of hip-hop.
"Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector’s edition arrives when most needed by its audience," Thompson explained. "Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once. So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of starpower to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed."
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J. Cole Readies His New Magazine
"The Fall-Off is a 144-page editorial publication exploring hip-hop as a living culture, one shaped by the artists, ideas, and moments that continue to redefine it," Cole's website reads. "Through original essays, conversations, photography, illustration, and archival imagery, the magazine creates a dialogue between generations, honoring the foundation while embracing what comes next."
Those who are interested in hip-hop journalism should absolutely invest in a copy. It's difficult to find physical publications these days. While this is a one-time limited run, this is still a huge endeavor that should absolutely be supported. Cole is showcasing, once again, that his love for the culture runs deep.
If you want to purchase the magazine, you can do so over at Cole's website for $40 USD.