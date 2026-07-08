print magazine

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J. Cole Announces 144-Page "Fall-Off" Magazine Dedicated To The History Of Hip-Hop
J. Cole is looking to honor the history and culture of hip-hop in a new magazine that is a companion piece to "The Fall-Off."
By
Alexander Cole
July 08, 2026