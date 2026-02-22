J. Cole Hosts Bike Ride With Fans In Houston For His "Trunk Sale" Tour

J. Cole is going on a world tour soon for his new album The Fall-Off, but the preceding "Trunk Sale" tour has given fans a completely different yet similarly significant experience. Instead of hearing him perform his presumably final album, they have been able to interact with him in person, hear his story, and share wholesome moments with a community.

TheFallOff26, Cole's page for the album, caught the latest installment of this CD sale trek on Instagram, which was a bike ride with fans in Houston, Texas. Obviously, this brings up the Dreamville MC's love for biking, which is apparent in his music videos and in folks spotting him randomly riding around wherever he's at. It's one of the aspects of his perceived humility as a superstar that some folks use against him as a meme. But it's also heartening for die-hards to see, especially the chance to bike with Cole in person.

After hitting the road, it seems like he and his colleagues celebrated with fans at a cocktail lounge, where fans were able to greet him. It seems like the "Trunk Sale" tour is still going strong, and we wonder for how much longer it will last.

Is J. Cole Retiring?

However, there's a big shadow over this whole rollout process: Is J. Cole really retiring? He recently explained this to a fan, breaking down how he'll probably release more new music in the future, but he won't be dropping a project as significant, intent-driven, or consequential as the main parts of his discography.