Future’s “The Real Me” First Week Sales Revealed

If there’s one thing Future knows how to do, it’s move some records. The rapper has undoubtedly kept his foot on the gas over the past decade and a half, delivering not only heat but commercially viable trap music that has undoubtedly helped shape the trajectory of music as a whole. And throughout all of these years, he continues to reach the apex of the Billboard 200 while pushing out some impressive numbers.

With his new album, The Real Me, the rapper hit gold again. Though the project itself has earned some rather lukewarm reviews, if we’re being generous, it still proved to be a major success. Per Kurrco, Future moved 131K in his first week, topping the chart as a result. It’s slightly under predictions but not by much. Ultimately, Future’s new project has earned him the 12th #1 album of his career.

Now, what seems to be more impressive about all of this is that people started counting Future out on the day the album dropped. Some felt like his first-day Spotify streams indicate a career falloff. The fact that he has another chart-topping album under his belt, especially one that felt underwhelming compared to other entries in his catalog, indicates that he’s still among a rare tier of artists who can still move units. What’s even more impressive is that he did it without any features. Despite anticipation for another collaboration with Drake, he handled the entirety of The Real Me without assistance.

What’s Next For Future?