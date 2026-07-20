Future’s “The Real Me” First Week Sales Revealed

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta
Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
"The Real Me" marks Future's 12th #1 album.

If there’s one thing Future knows how to do, it’s move some records. The rapper has undoubtedly kept his foot on the gas over the past decade and a half, delivering not only heat but commercially viable trap music that has undoubtedly helped shape the trajectory of music as a whole. And throughout all of these years, he continues to reach the apex of the Billboard 200 while pushing out some impressive numbers.

With his new album, The Real Me, the rapper hit gold again. Though the project itself has earned some rather lukewarm reviews, if we’re being generous, it still proved to be a major success. Per Kurrco, Future moved 131K in his first week, topping the chart as a result. It’s slightly under predictions but not by much. Ultimately, Future’s new project has earned him the 12th #1 album of his career

Now, what seems to be more impressive about all of this is that people started counting Future out on the day the album dropped. Some felt like his first-day Spotify streams indicate a career falloff. The fact that he has another chart-topping album under his belt, especially one that felt underwhelming compared to other entries in his catalog, indicates that he’s still among a rare tier of artists who can still move units. What’s even more impressive is that he did it without any features. Despite anticipation for another collaboration with Drake, he handled the entirety of The Real Me without assistance. 

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

What’s Next For Future?

It’s unclear whether he’ll be releasing any more music this year or coming through with a tour but we’re positive that his new project will maintain some sense of rotation for the rest of the summer. What are your thoughts on the album? Sound off in the comment section below. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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