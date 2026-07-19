Future's "The Real Me" Officially Becomes His 12th No. 1 Album

Future just got a heap of new RIAA certifications, and his commercially successful week continues. Billboard just updated their 200 albums chart, and his new album The Real Me debuted at No. 1 on the chart with 131K album-equivalent units sold in its first week, according to Luminate.

Of these 131K first week numbers, 118K of them come from streaming numbers, representing 120.3 million streams across the entire tracklist. The remaining 13K are made up of pure album sales, which are across an 11-track and full 22-track digital release, a 13-track vinyl across four variants, and a 21-track CD with two editions.

This is the Atlanta icon's 12th chart-topping LP, making him the rap artist with the third-most chart-toppers and the overall artist with the fifth-most chart-toppers. The only names ahead of him are The Beatles with 19, Taylor Swift with 15, Drake with 15 (ICEMAN is still in the Billboard 200's top ten), and Jay-Z with 14.

All in all, this achievement puts Fewtch in an incredibly exclusive and rare class of commercial artists. With each passing year, he continues to prove he is as relevant and attention-grabbing as ever.

Future's The Real Me

Debates over Future's The Real Me persist, whether it's from divided fans or wider hip-hop media. For example, Joe Budden dragged the tracklist on his podcast.

"It sounds like Future kind of spoofing himself… Once you got to [track] 13, 14, 15… On the first half, I almost deleted that s**t," he shared.

But plenty of other Pluto fans are having a much better time with this new record, bumping highlights like "Tank Top Pluto" and "Trench Coat." Maybe the project will age better with time for the detractors these days.

Beyond this, though, Future also has beef to address, which threw a small wrench into The Real Me's rollout. NBA YoungBoy dissed him, apologized, and later walked that back with a diss track. While YB said there isn't any real beef, he seems to have an issue with some behind-the-scenes tension.