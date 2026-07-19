Future's "The Real Me" Officially Becomes His 12th No. 1 Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future The Real Me 12th Number One Album
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper and singer-songwriter Future performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Future is one of the rappers with the most number one albums in history, a story that continues with "The Real Me."

Future just got a heap of new RIAA certifications, and his commercially successful week continues. Billboard just updated their 200 albums chart, and his new album The Real Me debuted at No. 1 on the chart with 131K album-equivalent units sold in its first week, according to Luminate.

Of these 131K first week numbers, 118K of them come from streaming numbers, representing 120.3 million streams across the entire tracklist. The remaining 13K are made up of pure album sales, which are across an 11-track and full 22-track digital release, a 13-track vinyl across four variants, and a 21-track CD with two editions.

This is the Atlanta icon's 12th chart-topping LP, making him the rap artist with the third-most chart-toppers and the overall artist with the fifth-most chart-toppers. The only names ahead of him are The Beatles with 19, Taylor Swift with 15, Drake with 15 (ICEMAN is still in the Billboard 200's top ten), and Jay-Z with 14.

All in all, this achievement puts Fewtch in an incredibly exclusive and rare class of commercial artists. With each passing year, he continues to prove he is as relevant and attention-grabbing as ever.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

Future's The Real Me

Debates over Future's The Real Me persist, whether it's from divided fans or wider hip-hop media. For example, Joe Budden dragged the tracklist on his podcast.

"It sounds like Future kind of spoofing himself… Once you got to [track] 13, 14, 15… On the first half, I almost deleted that s**t," he shared.

But plenty of other Pluto fans are having a much better time with this new record, bumping highlights like "Tank Top Pluto" and "Trench Coat." Maybe the project will age better with time for the detractors these days.

Beyond this, though, Future also has beef to address, which threw a small wrench into The Real Me's rollout. NBA YoungBoy dissed him, apologized, and later walked that back with a diss track. While YB said there isn't any real beef, he seems to have an issue with some behind-the-scenes tension.

In any case, Fewtch has a lot to celebrate to balance this out. With this latest number one album, he's cementing himself even more in the history books.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Tops Billboard 200 ICEMAN Trilogy First Week Sales Music Drake Officially Tops Billboard 200 With "ICEMAN" Trilogy's First Week Sales
nba-youngboy-first-week-sales-albums Original Content NBA Youngboy Albums, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of First-Week Sales
Joe Budden Tears Into Future The Real Me Almost Deleted Music Joe Budden Tears Into Future's "The Real Me": "I Almost Deleted This Bulls**t"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0