Clayton Howard Claims Against Diddy Survive, But Not Against Cassie

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Clayton Howard Claims Diddy Survive Not Cassie
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The alleged "freak-off" sex worker must sharpen his claims against Cassie or risk dismissal, although Diddy is still his main target.

Former alleged sex worker Clayton Howard claims he was trafficked by Diddy and Cassie Ventura, launching a $20 million lawsuit against them in July of 2025. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, this case might focus solely on Sean Combs and leave the claims against Ventura behind.

Per the outlet and court documents, federal judge Anne Hwang issued an order ruling Howard's civil claims against Combs can move forward to a potential trial. However, the judge reportedly tossed the claims related to Cassie with leave to amend. This is because the accuser reportedly couldn't connect enough incidents to her with specificity within the legal timeframe of the accusations.

Clayton claims the trafficking lasted for about a decade and involved the couple drugging him, isolating him in hotels, and flying him out to city after city with funding from Puff. Those accusations, according to the judge, have strong enough evidence to move forward in federal and California courts, with the counts specifically related to human trafficking. His demand alleges physical harm, lost income, and claims that Ventura transmitted an STD to him.

Concerning the Cassie claims, Howard reportedly has 14 days to refile with stronger connections and allegations. If he fails to do so, then she could avoid this lawsuit altogether.

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When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?
Diddy Cassie Clayton Howard
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diddy has a scheduled release date of February of 2028, and he's currently serving his sentence for transportation related to prostitution charges at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. In addition to more civil lawsuits against him related to his misconduct scandal, Diddy has issues behind bars to address.

He allegedly got into a fight in prison with a fellow inmate that led to his placement in solitary confinement. It's unclear if the Bad Boy mogul is still there, and not many details emerged about the alleged altercation.

It's also unclear if this will affect the approximate release date upon the fulfillment of his prison sentence. In any case, Puff will still have to deal with Clayton Howard's allegations. But depending on what Howard does, Cassie may not have to deal with his accusations any longer.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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