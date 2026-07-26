Clayton Howard Claims Against Diddy Survive, But Not Against Cassie

Former alleged sex worker Clayton Howard claims he was trafficked by Diddy and Cassie Ventura, launching a $20 million lawsuit against them in July of 2025. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, this case might focus solely on Sean Combs and leave the claims against Ventura behind.

Per the outlet and court documents, federal judge Anne Hwang issued an order ruling Howard's civil claims against Combs can move forward to a potential trial. However, the judge reportedly tossed the claims related to Cassie with leave to amend. This is because the accuser reportedly couldn't connect enough incidents to her with specificity within the legal timeframe of the accusations.

Clayton claims the trafficking lasted for about a decade and involved the couple drugging him, isolating him in hotels, and flying him out to city after city with funding from Puff. Those accusations, according to the judge, have strong enough evidence to move forward in federal and California courts, with the counts specifically related to human trafficking. His demand alleges physical harm, lost income, and claims that Ventura transmitted an STD to him.

Concerning the Cassie claims, Howard reportedly has 14 days to refile with stronger connections and allegations. If he fails to do so, then she could avoid this lawsuit altogether.

When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diddy has a scheduled release date of February of 2028, and he's currently serving his sentence for transportation related to prostitution charges at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. In addition to more civil lawsuits against him related to his misconduct scandal, Diddy has issues behind bars to address.

He allegedly got into a fight in prison with a fellow inmate that led to his placement in solitary confinement. It's unclear if the Bad Boy mogul is still there, and not many details emerged about the alleged altercation.