Diddy Allegedly Placed In Solitary Confinement After Getting In Prison Fight

Diddy might get a modification to his jail sentence due to an alleged fight he got into this week at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. According to TMZ, authorities placed him in solitary confinement after the fight. Since Sean Combs' sentence is partially contingent on good behavior, this alleged incident could get him in more trouble.

Per multiple alleged sources who reportedly spoke to the outlet, an inmate dissed him, leading Combs to retaliate. They allegedly got in a brawl in which the Bad Boy mogul "held his own" before prison staff broke it up.

It's reportedly unclear if he's still in solitary confinement at press time. A representative for the prison reportedly issued the following statement to TMZ: "We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain."

Also, the Federal Bureau of Prisons reportedly stated it doesn't speak on "disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns" when asked for comment. Combs' representatives have reportedly not answered requests for comment at press time.

Diddy In Solitary Confinement

We will soon see if any more information emerges about this alleged incident, whether from law enforcement or Puff's camp. Per reports, authorities immediately placed him in solitary confinement after the alleged brawl, although his current status remains unclear.

Diddy's current prison release date is scheduled for February of 2028. But this assumes credit for good behavior, a door that might shut for Combs over this alleged jail fight. Prison officials will have to determine that after assessing the situation.

Elsewhere, Diddy is still facing civil lawsuits over his massive misconduct and abuse scandal. His lawyers have reportedly struggled to reach him behind bars, a dynamic this alleged prison fight might complicate further.