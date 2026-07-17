Diddy's Twin Daughters Speak Out About His Scandal For The First Time

Diddy has had a lot of support from his family throughout his wave of lawsuits and allegations, his criminal trial in federal court, and his current prison sentence for transportation for the purposes of prostitution. While most of this support has been disinterested in many public statements or adressals, his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs just broke their silence on this whole scandal.

The two were on Entertainment Tonight for an interview with Nischelle Turner to promote their new fashion line, 12TWINTY1. Turner asked them if they are afraid to "put themselves out there" publicly in the wake of Puff's criminal reckoning.

"No, not at all," they remarked, with D'Lila expanding on this assessment. "People fail to realize that just because he's our dad doesn't mean... His press is his own press. Our press is our own press. Our clothing line is our clothing line. It's not his clothing line. People fail to understand that we are also individuals. It's separate. So I don't have any fear."

"Also, I just feel like we've never allowed any of that to stop us," Jessie added. "We have to keep going. It's honestly made us push and work harder because we're not going to stop."

Jessie & D'Lila Combs' Interview

"We wanted to have a clothing line for many, many, many years," D'Lila expressed. "Now is the time because we're becoming adults..."

"[Our relationship with Diddy] is great," Jessie shared. "We definitely are very close. He gives the best advice. He's very, very knowledgeable in that aspect. We ask him all the time, 'We need help on this, we need help on that.'

"Success won't be handed to you," D'Lila added. "You have to put in the work, you have to put in the time. That advice has really, really shaped us today because we put in so much work. He's really, really, really been helpful."

"He’s been very focused, being a better person for his family," Jessie remarked. "And he’s just always been there for us."