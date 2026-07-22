Diddy's Attorneys Say They're Still Struggling To Reach Him As Lil Rod Lawsuit Stalls

It appears that there’s been a stall in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy, largely related to the disgraced mogul’s ability to speak to his lawyers. As reported by All Hip Hop, the legal team representing Diddy told a federal judge that they need time to respond to Lil Rod’s lawsuit because they haven’t been able to communicate with Diddy during his incarceration at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Attorneys representing Sean “Diddy” Combs have requested that the deadline to file amended court documents and planned counterclaims be pushed back until August 11. The request comes after the court had already granted a previous three-week extension. The original deadline was on July 21.

According to a letter submitted by attorney Erica A. Wolff, the ongoing delay stems from difficulties reaching Combs at FCI Fort Dix. The defense previously informed the court in June that communication issues were preventing discussions with their client. They say those problems have continued despite raising the matter again during a July court conference.

As a result, the repeated delays have stalled Combs' effort to formally answer Jones' allegations and pursue counterclaims. This allowed the civil case to continue without his amended response being filed.

Lil Rod’s Lawsuit

Although the lawsuit remains active, the case has been narrowed considerably. A federal judge previously dismissed several of Jones' claims, including those involving civil RICO, breach of contract, emotional distress, and a trafficking-related claim against Combs Global. However, allegations involving sexual assault and premises liability were allowed to proceed.