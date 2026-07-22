Diddy's Attorneys Say They're Still Struggling To Reach Him As Lil Rod Lawsuit Stalls

BY Aron A.
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Diddy's attorneys claim that can't get ahold of him.

It appears that there’s been a stall in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy, largely related to the disgraced mogul’s ability to speak to his lawyers. As reported by All Hip Hop, the legal team representing Diddy told a federal judge that they need time to respond to Lil Rod’s lawsuit because they haven’t been able to communicate with Diddy during his incarceration at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. 

Attorneys representing Sean “Diddy” Combs have requested that the deadline to file amended court documents and planned counterclaims be pushed back until August 11. The request comes after the court had already granted a previous three-week extension. The original deadline was on July 21.

According to a letter submitted by attorney Erica A. Wolff, the ongoing delay stems from difficulties reaching Combs at FCI Fort Dix. The defense previously informed the court in June that communication issues were preventing discussions with their client. They say those problems have continued despite raising the matter again during a July court conference.

As a result, the repeated delays have stalled Combs' effort to formally answer Jones' allegations and pursue counterclaims. This allowed the civil case to continue without his amended response being filed.

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Lil Rod’s Lawsuit

Although the lawsuit remains active, the case has been narrowed considerably. A federal judge previously dismissed several of Jones' claims, including those involving civil RICO, breach of contract, emotional distress, and a trafficking-related claim against Combs Global. However, allegations involving sexual assault and premises liability were allowed to proceed.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, and his conviction is currently under appeal. His projected release date is February 23, 2028.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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