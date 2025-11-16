NBC Uses Diddy's Testimony Against Him In Response To Defamation Lawsuit

While Diddy is currently serving his prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix, his civil situations are also developing. His $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal for their Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy documentary on Peacock is still developing. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, the media conglomerate fought back in a new filing this week.

Per the outlet, the network's attorneys pointed to the Bad Boy mogul's own statement at his sentencing hearing as proof of why the court should toss this lawsuit. "Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation," he expressed. As such, NBCUniversal pointed to this statement and other arguments that prove Sean Combs' reputation is his own doing, not something media entities like NBC can ruin on their own.

In addition, lawyers for NBCUniversal reportedly pointed to his partial conviction and other lawsuits as factors that disprove the lawsuit. Therefore, they want the court to dismiss this legal pursuit. We will see if they agree with this assessment or allow it to develop further.

When Did Diddy Go To Jail?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

On the other hand, Diddy and his legal team argued that Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy defames him due to their portrayal of the accusations against him. They claimed the documentary accused him of being a predator and included rumors that he was involved in the deaths of Kim Porter, Biggie Smalls, and Heavy D.

Combs' attorneys also accused NBCUniversal of rushing the doc for the sake of defaming him. They alleged that a quote from the project's production company's cofounder proves this accusation. "It’s really competitive and I think that is why it wasn’t enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There’s no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround," Ample Entertainment's Ari Mark told The Hollywood Reporter. NBCUniversal reportedly stood by the documentary's research and its allusions to already heavily covered stories and reports.

Elsewhere, Diddy's civil lawsuits roped in other folks. For example, Biggie Smalls' son CJ Wallace recently sued an accuser who claimed he lured him into a sexual assault at Combs' hands. Biggie's estate sued the accuser as well for defamation.

Puff has been in jail since September of last year. Following his partial conviction for his charges, his expected prison release date is June 4, 2028.