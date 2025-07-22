NBC Fires Back At Diddy's $100 Million Defamation Lawsuit Over Scathing Documentary

"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" features a number of allegations that Diddy is furious with the company over.

NBC, along with Peacock TV and Ample Entertainment, has filed a motion to dismiss Diddy’s defamation lawsuit over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. According to AllHipHop, the media company argues they did not defame him, nor did they cause new damage to his public image. In turn, they are asking a judge to throw out his $100 million case.

Diddy originally filed the lawsuit back in February, accusing NBC of “falsely, recklessly, and maliciously” presenting him as an alleged serial murderer and sex trafficker. Featuring interviews with Al B. Sure, Rodney Jones, and more, the documentary touches on the deaths of Kim Porter and The Notorious B.I.G. Diddy's team says it insinuates false rumors allegedly linking him to both cases. 

Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolff, said in a statement to Variety: “Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé, Defendants maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies in ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.’ In the purported documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors – knowing that there is no evidence to support them. In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, Defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial. Mr. Combs brings this lawsuit to hold Defendants accountable for the extraordinary damage their reckless statements have caused.”

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Diddy is currently residing behind bars in New York City while awaiting his sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this month. The prosecution has recommended a 4-year sentence.

Despite the verdict, he was still found not guilty of the most serious offenses in his criminal trial. The jury handed in not guilty verdicts on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

