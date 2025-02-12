Diddy Slams NBCUniversal With $100 Million Lawsuit

Diddy has filed a defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal over the release of their documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. His legal team filed the case in New York state court on Wednesday. In the lawsuit, he alleges the documentary "maliciously accuses" him of murdering his ex-wife, Kimberly Porter, which he denies. "In the Documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors — knowing that there is not a shred of evidence to support them," the lawsuit says.

Diddy's lawyers also claim the documentary "baselessly" reaches the conclusion that the Bad Boy mogul is a "‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.’” In a statement provided to Business Insider, Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, explained: "As described in today's lawsuit, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism. Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé." Check out a trailer for the documentary below.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

NBC has yet to comment on the lawsuit. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy features an interview with Kim Porter’s ex Al B. Sure!, who questions her cause of death. The documentary does show the coroner’s determination that her death stemmed from lobar pneumonia as well as the Los Angeles Police Department's finding that there was “no criminal involvement in Kim Porter’s death.”