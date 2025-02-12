Diddy Slams NBCUniversal With $100 Million Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy is fighting back.

Diddy has filed a defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal over the release of their documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. His legal team filed the case in New York state court on Wednesday. In the lawsuit, he alleges the documentary "maliciously accuses" him of murdering his ex-wife, Kimberly Porter, which he denies. "In the Documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors — knowing that there is not a shred of evidence to support them," the lawsuit says.

Diddy's lawyers also claim the documentary "baselessly" reaches the conclusion that the Bad Boy mogul is a "‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.’” In a statement provided to Business Insider, Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, explained: "As described in today's lawsuit, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism. Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé." Check out a trailer for the documentary below.

Read More: Al B Sure Claims Kim Porter Kept Diary About Diddy’s Alleged Crimes

When Is Diddy's Trial?

NBC has yet to comment on the lawsuit. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy features an interview with Kim Porter’s ex Al B. Sure!, who questions her cause of death. The documentary does show the coroner’s determination that her death stemmed from lobar pneumonia as well as the Los Angeles Police Department's finding that there was “no criminal involvement in Kim Porter’s death.”

The lawsuit comes as Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting his trial in May. He's faces charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His next court appearance is set for March 14th, when he'll face arraignment on new allegations that stem from an expanded indictment of his ongoing federal RICO case. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges and has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Read More: Diddy Documentary's New Trailer Features Al B. Sure! And Other Alleged Insiders

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 42.0K
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 7.6K
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune 205
Boxing: Mayweather vs Pacquiao Music Diddy Documentary's New Trailer Features Al B. Sure! And Other Alleged Insiders 1378