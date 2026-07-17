The filing also points to what Cassie's lawyers describe as a fundamental problem with Howard's request. The same sentencing memorandum he wants the court to consider identifies Cassie as one of the victims connected to Combs' conviction. It's a designation her attorneys say conflicts with Howard's allegation that she helped orchestrate the encounters. They also argue the criminal jury reached conclusions about Combs' conduct, not Cassie's, making those findings inapplicable to the claims against her.

Now representing himself, AllHipHop reports that Howard is asking the court to formally consider testimony and filings from Combs' criminal trial. This reportedly includes the government's sentencing memorandum, arguing they support his claims. Cassie's attorneys disagree, arguing a complaint cannot be strengthened by attaching outside materials after it has already been filed. They also contend that characterizations contained in a criminal case should not automatically be treated as established facts in separate civil litigation.

Another legal dispute has emerged in Clayton Howard's $20 million lawsuit against Cassie . This time, it's over whether records from Sean " Diddy " Combs' federal criminal case should become part of the civil proceedings. Howard, a former escort, claims he was trafficked by Combs and Cassie during years of alleged "freak-offs." He filed the lawsuit shortly after Combs' federal racketeering trial concluded, accusing Cassie of participating in the encounters rather than being another victim. Both Cassie and Combs have asked the court to dismiss the case.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.