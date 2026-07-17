Another legal dispute has emerged in Clayton Howard's $20 million lawsuit against Cassie. This time, it's over whether records from Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal case should become part of the civil proceedings. Howard, a former escort, claims he was trafficked by Combs and Cassie during years of alleged "freak-offs." He filed the lawsuit shortly after Combs' federal racketeering trial concluded, accusing Cassie of participating in the encounters rather than being another victim. Both Cassie and Combs have asked the court to dismiss the case.
Now representing himself, AllHipHop reports that Howard is asking the court to formally consider testimony and filings from Combs' criminal trial. This reportedly includes the government's sentencing memorandum, arguing they support his claims. Cassie's attorneys disagree, arguing a complaint cannot be strengthened by attaching outside materials after it has already been filed. They also contend that characterizations contained in a criminal case should not automatically be treated as established facts in separate civil litigation.
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The Lengthy Legal Battle Rages On
The filing also points to what Cassie's lawyers describe as a fundamental problem with Howard's request. The same sentencing memorandum he wants the court to consider identifies Cassie as one of the victims connected to Combs' conviction. It's a designation her attorneys say conflicts with Howard's allegation that she helped orchestrate the encounters. They also argue the criminal jury reached conclusions about Combs' conduct, not Cassie's, making those findings inapplicable to the claims against her.
Cassie was a central witness during Combs' federal trial, spending several days on the stand detailing years of alleged abuse and coercion. Howard, meanwhile, continues to pursue his civil claims while both defendants seek to have the lawsuit dismissed. A judge has yet to decide whether the disputed criminal records will become part of the case.