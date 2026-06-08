Cassie Allegedly Overdosed On GHB During Freak-Off

BY Aron A.
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Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Clayton Howard argues that Diddy's criminal conviction strengthens his civil lawsuit against the mogul.

Cassie’s alleged involvement in Diddy’s legal saga hasn’t ended yet, especially with as many lawsuits pending. New court filings obtained by All Hip Hop connected to the growing legal fallout have highlighted previous claims from former male escort, Clayton Howard, who says that Cassie overdosed during an alleged freak-off.

The claim, filed on May 29th in a federal court submission, opposed Diddy’s attempt to dismiss a civil lawsuit that sought $20M in damages. Howard’s filing relies largely on evidence and testimony that was presented during Diddy’s criminal case. He argues that these critical facts have already been established by a federal grand jury, including testimony from Cassie about an incident at a Hamptons motel.

According to court records, Ventura said she lost consciousness after ingesting GHB and later regained awareness while in a shower. Meanwhile, Diddy allegedly was “freaking out” outside of the bathroom where she was unconscious. However, the court documents say that after she gained consciousness, she called one of Diddy’s associates and proceeded to continue on with Howard.

The lawsuit that Howard initially filed in July 2025 details in length the alleged trafficking operation at the hands of both Diddy and Cassie that went on for a decade. Howard said it was Cassie that hired him for his services through an escort business called Cowboys 4 Angels.

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Clayton Howard Corners Diddy

While Diddy tried to have the lawsuit thrown out, Howard’s briefing laid out exactly why the trial should move forward. The filing argues that Diddy's criminal conviction significantly strengthens Howard's civil claims. According to the brief, several elements required under federal sex-trafficking statutes have effectively already been proven, leaving fewer issues for the court to resolve as the lawsuit moves forward.

Howard further claims Ventura played a substantial role in arranging encounters and coordinating logistics. Through this, he argues that it rejects the notion that she was merely a bystander. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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