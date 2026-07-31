Nigel Sylvester's Next Jordan Is Inspired By 1985 Video Game

Nigel Sylvester is moving on to a new chapter in his Jordan story. His next collaboration is set to hit the Air Jordan 6. It's rumored to release in the summer of 2027.

These are still just mockups for now. No official images have surfaced from Jordan Brand yet. Leaks come from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerHeadz. Both point to the same concept and color story.

The inspiration behind this one is unexpected. It draws from Paperboy, the bicycle-based arcade game by Atari Games. That game released back in 1985. Players guided a newspaper carrier through neighborhoods on a bike.

That premise lines up perfectly with Sylvester's own identity. He's built his entire career around BMX culture. Jordan Brand has also embraced that connection through his "Bike Air" branding. It's appeared across his past collaborations already.

Finally, the Air Jordan 6 is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026. Adding Sylvester's touch gives that milestone stretch even more momentum. Overall it's a fitting way to keep the celebration rolling into 2027.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6 “Paperboy”

Color-wise, blue dominates the design. That choice comes straight from the game's original artwork. The Paperboy character is riding in a blue jacket. Further his bicycle carries that same bold blue color scheme.

Early mock-ups show a mostly blue upper throughout. White appears on the midsole and rubber outsole for contrast. A small Swoosh also sits near the toe, echoing the AJ6's earliest design. "Bike Air" branding returns on the heel again.

This wouldn't be Sylvester's first standout Jordan release either. His collaborations run all the way back to 2009. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG and brick-inspired Air Jordan 4 both found major success. Fans have come to expect strong storytelling from every drop.

If these leaks hold up, the Paperboy Jordan 6 continues that pattern. It also adds a new chapter to Sylvester's growing Jordan collab sequence. Pricing is around $230, in line with past releases. For now, sneakerheads will just have to wait for official confirmation.