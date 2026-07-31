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Sneakers
Nigel Sylvester's Next Jordan Is Inspired By 1985 Video Game
Nigel Sylvester's next Jordan collab reportedly hits the Air Jordan 6, drawing inspiration from the 1985 game Paperboy.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 31, 2026