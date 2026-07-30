Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” Official Images And Release Date

Some sneakers become classics the moment they drop. The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" is one of those pairs. It's finally set to return on August 8th.

This colorway first released back in 2010. It quickly became a favorite among collectors and casual fans alike. Sixteen years later, it's making its first-ever retro return. That kind of gap only builds more hype.

The design keeps things simple but sharp. Black leather covers the base of the upper. White tumbled leather overlays add sharp contrast on top. That split color blocking is what made the original so recognizable.

Speckled detailing hits the heel tab, staying true to the 2010 pair. A translucent icy outsole finishes things off underfoot. It's the same feature that gave the original its standout look. Little touches like that are why purists are excited.

Branding stays faithful to the original release too. "Jumpman Air" appears on the heel, not just "Nike Air." For a shoe this beloved, details like that actually matter. Sneakerheads notice everything when a classic comes back.

Air Jordan 6 “Oreo”

Image via Nike

This drop lands right in the middle of a big year. 2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 6 silhouette. Jordan Brand has been rolling out retros all year to celebrate. The "Oreo" is shaping up to be one of the standouts.

It also breaks a quiet stretch for adult Jordan 6 releases. The last major drop was the "Cap and Gown" back in April. Two months is a long wait in Jordan Brand's usual release calendar. That gap only adds to the anticipation here.

Retail is set at $215 for adult sizes. Full family sizing is expected, covering grade school down to toddler. That range makes it easy for entire households to match. Retailers like Nike, Foot Locker, Finish Line will carry this pair.