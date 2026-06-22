The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" Finally Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" officially returns on August 8th, 2026 per Sneaker Bar Detroit. New in hand photos are giving fans their best look yet. This marks the colorway's first ever rerelease since its original 2010 debut.

The shoe keeps a simple white and black color blocking throughout. Black suede covers the base, contrasting against tumbled white leather overlays. Speckled detailing covers the black midsole, lace lock, and heel.

That speckled finish is where the "Oreo" nickname comes from. The tongue and inner liner also are in that same color in matching black for consistency.

One small update sets this version apart from the original. A new translucent blue outsole replaces the old colorless rubber used in 2010. That older rubber was known for yellowing over time. This change should help the shoe hold up better long term.

Original 2010 pairs have sold for anywhere between $250 and $550. That demand makes this one of the bigger Air Jordan 6 releases of the year.

The shoe will be available in full family sizing across major Jordan Brand retailers. This drop also lines up with the Air Jordan 6's 35th anniversary celebration.

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Air Jordan 6 "Oreo"

Jordan Brand teased a "Reverse Oreo" version back in 2024, swapping the color balance slightly. That version leaned more cream than black, missing the original's contrast. This 2026 release goes back to the formula fans remember most.

Even the lace lock carries that same speckled finish, tying the whole shoe together. Nothing about the design feels overly complicated or busy. That simplicity is part of why the colorway has stayed so requested over the years.

Pairing clean color blocking with subtle texture keeps the shoe versatile. It works with almost any outfit, which adds to its lasting appeal among collectors.