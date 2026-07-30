Eminem's Rarest Kicks Are Going Up For Auction

BY Ben Atkinson
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Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Eminem performs during halftime of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Eminem is auctioning 117 signed sneakers from his personal collection, with proceeds benefiting Detroit youth through his foundation.

Eminem is cleaning out his sneaker closet, and it's for a good cause. The Detroit rapper is auctioning 117 pairs of hand-signed sneakers. Every pair comes from his own personal collection.

The auction is running through Julien's Auctions, based in Los Angeles. The organizers say this is the largest single-owner Eminem collection ever offered publicly. Bidding is already open, with a live sale set for August 25th.

The lineup spans two decades of footwear history. It includes collaborations with Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Carhartt, and PUMA. Every single pair is signed and has its original box. That kind of provenance is rare, even in the sneaker resale world.

Some standout pieces are already turning heads. There's a pair of Air Jordan 3 "Slim Shady PE" sneakers worn at Super Bowl LVI. The Eminem x Carhartt x Nike Air Jordan 4 also headlines the sale. Stage-worn Air Max 90 "Soundstorm" sneakers round out the highlights.

Meanwhile, collectors are already speculating on where the bidding could land. Auctions tied to major artists tend to move fast once word spreads. Given Eminem's cultural footprint, interest will climb well past initial estimates. It wouldn't be surprising to see multiple pairs spark bidding wars.

In addition, Julien's Auctions has a long track record with major pop culture sales. Further, the house has handled memorabilia tied to some of music's biggest names.

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Eminem Signed Sneakers Auction

Every dollar raised goes to the Marshall Mathers Foundation. The charity supports at-risk and disadvantaged youth across Metro Detroit. It's a cause Eminem has also quietly backed for years.

Paul Rosenberg, president of Shady Records, spoke on the collection's meaning. He said Eminem has always expressed himself further through his sneakers. Amassing this kind of archive took decades of collecting.

This isn't Eminem's first sneaker charity run either. His partnership with Carhartt has raised serious money for Detroit before. This new auction is being framed as the biggest one yet.

For sneakerheads, this is a rare shot at real music history. For Detroit, it's another example of Eminem giving back to where he started. Bidding is live now, with the final sale closing August 25th at 10 a.m. PDT.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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