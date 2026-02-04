Eminem's Signed Air Jordan 4s Go For Thousands At Music Charity Auction

Eminem's personal Nike Air Jordans just sold for serious money at a star-studded charity auction. The Detroit legend donated a pair of his own kicks to MusiCares for a good cause.

Julien's Auctions hosted the February 1st, 2026 event benefiting musicians facing financial or medical hardship. The white, black, and gray Air Jordan 4s went for $5,120 to an undisclosed buyer.

Eminem signed each shoe on the medial side with his iconic "Shady" signature in black marker. The sneakers came in their original red cardboard shoebox, adding to the collector appeal. These weren't just any Jordan 4s they were personally owned and worn by Slim Shady himself.

The final price exceeded the initial auction estimate of $2,000 to $3,000 significantly. However, this sale represents a relatively modest figure compared to Em's previous charitable donations.

Back in February 2023, he donated all-white Nike Air Max sneakers to MusiCares. Those kicks sold for a staggering $40,000, nearly eight times this year's sale price.

Eminem's Shoes Go On Auction

Image via Julien's Auctions

Eminem's impact on sneaker culture extends far beyond his status as a hip-hop icon. The Detroit rapper has collaborated with Nike on some of the most coveted releases in sneaker history.

His Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collaboration remains one of the rarest and most valuable Jordans ever produced. Em's personal collection and limited-edition drops have made him a legend among sneakerheads worldwide.

His influence bridges the gap between hip-hop culture and high-end sneaker collecting seamlessly. The recent $5,120 MusiCares auction sale demonstrates the enduring value of anything connected to Slim Shady.

While this price seems modest compared to his $40,000 Air Max sale in 2023, it still proves demand. Collectors view Eminem-signed sneakers as investment pieces that appreciate over time rather than just memorabilia.