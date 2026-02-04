Eminem's Signed Air Jordan 4s Go For Thousands At Music Charity Auction

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Eminem's personally owned and signed Nike Air Jordan 4s sold for thousands at the 2026 MusiCares charity auction benefiting musicians in need.

Eminem's personal Nike Air Jordans just sold for serious money at a star-studded charity auction. The Detroit legend donated a pair of his own kicks to MusiCares for a good cause.

Julien's Auctions hosted the February 1st, 2026 event benefiting musicians facing financial or medical hardship. The white, black, and gray Air Jordan 4s went for $5,120 to an undisclosed buyer.

Eminem signed each shoe on the medial side with his iconic "Shady" signature in black marker. The sneakers came in their original red cardboard shoebox, adding to the collector appeal. These weren't just any Jordan 4s they were personally owned and worn by Slim Shady himself.

The final price exceeded the initial auction estimate of $2,000 to $3,000 significantly. However, this sale represents a relatively modest figure compared to Em's previous charitable donations.

Back in February 2023, he donated all-white Nike Air Max sneakers to MusiCares. Those kicks sold for a staggering $40,000, nearly eight times this year's sale price.

Read More: Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 "White/Black" Official Store List & Release Info

Eminem's Shoes Go On Auction
eminems-signed-air-jordans-charity-auction-sneaker-news
Image via Julien's Auctions

Eminem's impact on sneaker culture extends far beyond his status as a hip-hop icon. The Detroit rapper has collaborated with Nike on some of the most coveted releases in sneaker history.

His Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collaboration remains one of the rarest and most valuable Jordans ever produced. Em's personal collection and limited-edition drops have made him a legend among sneakerheads worldwide.

His influence bridges the gap between hip-hop culture and high-end sneaker collecting seamlessly. The recent $5,120 MusiCares auction sale demonstrates the enduring value of anything connected to Slim Shady.

While this price seems modest compared to his $40,000 Air Max sale in 2023, it still proves demand. Collectors view Eminem-signed sneakers as investment pieces that appreciate over time rather than just memorabilia.

The fact that these were actually worn by Eminem makes them infinitely more valuable to collectors. In sneaker culture, Eminem's name carries the same weight as Jordan himself among certain demographics.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Debuts In Jordan Brand Campaign For Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
ranking-the-12-most-expensive-air-jordans-ever-sold-at-auction Sneakers Ranking The 12 Most Expensive Air Jordans Ever Sold At Auction
the-8-rarest-air-jordan-4-releases-youll-probably-never-own Sneakers The 8 Rarest Air Jordan 4 Releases You’ll Probably Never Own
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans Sports 7 Most Expensive Nike Sneakers Of All Time
"Eminem: The Way I Am" Book Release Party at Nort/Recon Sneakers Ranking Every Eminem x Air Jordan Sneaker
Comments 0