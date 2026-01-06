Eminem & Juice WRLD's "Godzilla" Named Newest WWE Raw Theme Song

BY Cole Blake
The Juice WRLD collaboration previously served as a single for Eminem's 2020 album, "Music to Be Murdered By."

WWE Raw has announced that Eminem's collaboration with Juice WRLD, "Godzilla," will be its new official theme song. They made the announcement by using the track for the January 5 episode of RAW, which aired from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event marked the first anniversary of RAW teaming up with Netflix.

Eminem originally released "Godzilla" on his 2020 album, Music to Be Murdered By. The single marked Juice WRLD's first posthumous release following his death in December 2019. It was a major hit, peaking at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Travis Scott’s “4×4” previously served as WWE Raw's official theme song, although the rapper had a bit of a falling out with the WWE in 2025. Last month, Logan Paul claimed that he and Scott planned to do a three-on-three match with one other wrestler, but Scott ghosted them at the last minute.

Why Is Ted Nugent Beefing With Eminem?

The WWE announcement comes after Ted Nugent made headlines for blasting Eminem in a video on YouTube titled, “Let’s Talk Music." “Eminem, the guy’s a… Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White: total idiots,” Nugent said in the post. “They don’t want their country to have secure borders. They think men should destroy women’s sports.”

Nugent, who has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, concluded: “When you hate Donald Trump, you want men in women’s sports to destroy women’s rights. That’s what these guys stand for. They don’t think our border should be secured. They think we should invite jihadists in who announce they want to kill the infidels, they announce they want to kill Americans and Jack White and Eminem say ‘bring those guys in.’ But their music is soulful.”

Eminem previously teamed up with Jack White by having him perform at the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show. He served as an executive producer of the event.

