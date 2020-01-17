Godzilla
- MoviesGodzilla VS Kong Heading Towards $42 Million Opening WeekendThe monster movie is making money despite being on HBO Max. ByKarlton Jahmal1227 Views
- MoviesThe Explosive Trailer For 'Godzilla v. Kong' Has Arrived: WatchIt's a clash of monsters in the new trailer for the highly anticipated film.ByMadusa S.2.4K Views
- MusicEminem Baffled By Bizarre "Godzilla" RemixEminem finds himself utterly baffled, and perhaps even enthralled, by a strange remix to his Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla." ByMitch Findlay21.0K Views
- MusicEminem's "Godzilla" Work Ethic Praised By Cole Bennett"Godzilla" director Cole Bennett takes a moment to honor his friend Juice WRLD and praise Eminem's legendary work ethic.ByMitch Findlay8.9K Views
- MusicRZA & DJ Premier Battle It Out On Instagram Live: WatchRZA and DJ Premier battled it out over Instagram live on Saturday as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series. ByLynn S.4.9K Views
- MusicEminem Appearing On Mike Tyson's "Hotboxin'" Podcast TonightFollowing a hilarious reunion in the "Godzilla" video, Eminem will be appearing on "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson" tonight, airing at 6 PM PST. ByMitch Findlay4.6K Views
- GramEminem, Dr. Dre, Mike Tyson, & Cole Bennett Form An Epic CrewLyrical Lemonade founder slash "Godzilla" director Cole Bennett shares a legendary picture with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mike Tyson. ByMitch Findlay19.3K Views
- MusicMike Tyson "Had A Good Time" Knocking Out EminemMike Tyson makes a cameo in Eminem's video for the Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla" where he delivers a knockout punch to the rapper.ByAlex Zidel49.1K Views
- MusicEminem Shares Trailer For Cole Bennett-Directed "Godzilla" VideoEminem and Lyrical Lemonade team up for the music video for "Godzilla" ft. the late Juice WRLD dropping next week.ByAron A.3.8K Views
- BarsTwista Accepts Eminem's #GODZILLACHALLENGELegendary chopper Twista has answered the call and taken up Eminem's ongoing viral #GODZILLACHALLENGE. ByMitch Findlay62.5K Views
- MusicEminem Drops "Godzilla" Lyric VideoEminem dropped a lyric video to accompany his track, "Godzilla," with the late Juice WRLD, following the launch of the #GodzillaChallenge.ByLynn S.3.5K Views
- MusicEminem Applauds Biz Markie's #GodzillaChallenge EffortEminem praised Biz Markie for taking on the #GodzillaChallenge, but reminded him that the contest is for amateurs only.ByLynn S.82.8K Views
- MusicBizzy Bone Tries Hand At Eminem's #GODZILLA ChallengeAs one of the fastest rappers in the game, Bizzy Bone has decided to try out Eminem's #Godzilla Challenge. ByMitch Findlay57.7K Views
- MusicEminem Launches #Godzilla Challenge On His Triller DebutEminem didn't quite hop on TikTok yet but he did join jumper where he launched the "Godzilla Challenge" in support of the Juice WRLD-assisted single.ByAron A.8.3K Views
- MusicJuice WRLD Has 2K Unreleased Tracks, Posthumous Album Planned: ReportAre you ready for more Juice WRLD?ByErika Marie4.7K Views
- NumbersEminem's "Godzilla" Marks Juice WRLD's First #1 Single In The UKEminem & Juice WRLD's collabs marks a momentous milestone for both artists. ByAron A.2.3K Views
- NumbersEminem Breaks World Record With Juice WRLD Collab "Godzilla": ReportEminem just beat his own record.ByAlex Zidel119.1K Views
- GramJuice WRLD Photo From The Night He Recorded Eminem Verse Hits The 'GramJuice WRLD looked content to be working on a track with his idol.ByAlex Zidel69.3K Views