Nike Brings Back The Air Max CB 34 "Godzilla" In 2025

The Nike Air Max CB 34 “Godzilla” is making a big return later this year. Originally released in the ‘90s, this sneaker was inspired by Charles Barkley’s dominant playing style. The design pays homage to the strength and power of Godzilla, earning its legendary nickname. Now, the iconic silhouette is back, ready to make waves once again. This retro revival features a bold black nubuck upper with purple accents, staying true to its classic look. The oversized midsole pods add a distinct touch, enhancing both style and stability. A Velcro strap across the midfoot ensures a secure fit, while visible Air cushioning provides all-day comfort.

The Nike Air branding on the heel and tongue completes the throwback aesthetic. Fans of classic basketball sneakers will appreciate this comeback. The Air Max CB 34 “Godzilla” remains a standout from Nike’s ‘90s basketball lineup. Its aggressive design and durable build make it perfect for both on-court performance and streetwear appeal. With Barkley’s signature flair, this sneaker still commands attention decades later. No official release date has been announced yet, but expect these to drop later this year. Sneakerheads and nostalgic hoops fans alike are eager to grab a pair. Stay tuned for updates as Nike prepares to bring back this legendary silhouette.

“Godzilla” Nike Air Max CB 34

The Nike Air Max CB 34 "Godzilla" makes a bold return with its signature rugged design. The sneaker features a black rubber sole and a contrasting black and white midsole. A visible Air unit sits under the heel, ensuring maximum cushioning for both on-court and casual wear. The upper is constructed from a mix of durable black leather and synthetic materials, offering a tough, battle-ready look that stays true to its "Godzilla" nickname.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max CB 34 “Godzilla” will be released this holiday 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

