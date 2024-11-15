9 Years Later: The Nike Air CB 34 “Triple White” Returns

A pristine look for this silhouette.

The Nike Air CB 34, originally released in 1997, is making a big return in the "Triple White" colorway for 2025. First released in 2016, this iconic sneaker pays homage to basketball legend Charles Barkley with a sleek, all-white leather build that delivers a clean, minimalist look. The sneaker's upper features smooth leather with a combination of perforated panels and smooth surfaces for a premium feel. The midsole is also all-white, featuring the signature Nike Air cushioning for comfort and support. This classic design is complemented by the distinct silhouette that made the Air CB 34 so popular.

The "Triple White" colorway emphasizes simplicity, making it perfect for both casual wear and sneaker collectors. With its clean look, the Air CB 34 is a great addition to any sneaker collection, offering a modern twist on the original design. The upcoming return in 2025 will surely excite fans of the silhouette who are eager to see this iconic model once again. With its timeless appeal and comfort-focused design, the Nike Air CB 34 "Triple White" is sure to turn heads when it drops.

"Triple White" Nike Air CB 34

Image via Nike

These shoes have a white rubber sole paired with a matching midsole, creating a unified appearance. The uppers are crafted entirely from premium white material. Additionally, the design subtly includes small perforations around the sneakers for breathability. Further, white laces and a white strap match the white branding.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air CB 34 “Triple White” will be released sometime in September 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This release marks a major comeback for the classic Air CB 34, and fans are eager to get their hands on this iconic sneaker once again. Don't miss your chance to grab a pair of these timeless kicks when they drop in September 2025!

Image via Nike