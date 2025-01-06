Nike Air Max2 CB 94 Celebrates "Suns" Legacy

This pair first dropped back in 1994.

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is making a bold comeback in the "Suns" colorway this summer. This classic sneaker, famously associated with Charles Barkley, pays tribute to his Phoenix Suns legacy. The design features a clean white leather upper, providing a crisp base. Purple and orange accents, reflecting the team’s colors, add a vibrant touch. Black details on the midsole and lace loops create sharp contrasts, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The standout feature is the visible Air unit in the heel, ensuring superior cushioning and comfort. The number “34” embroidered on the sides honors Barkley’s jersey, further connecting the sneaker to his Hall of Fame career.

Nike branding on the heel and tongue ties the look together, offering a timeless appeal. This release combines nostalgia with modern styling, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Its bold color palette guarantees attention on and off the court. Perfect for collectors and fans of classic basketball sneakers, the "Suns" Air Max2 CB 94 embodies both history and style. With its release set for summer 2025, this pair is poised to be a standout drop. Keep an eye out for official release details, as this nostalgic design is sure to sell fast.

"Suns" Nike Air Max2 CB 94

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a black and orange midsole, which features a purple air bubble below the heel and a white Nike Swoosh. A white mesh material with white leather overlays constructs the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead elastic black ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides and on the heels and orange/purple branding is on the tongues. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Suns” will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop.

