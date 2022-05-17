suns
- SportsVictor Wembanyama Scores 38 As Spurs Stun Suns AgainIt's the third-highest single-game points total by a rookie in Spurs history.By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James Defies Minutes Limit, Engineers Lakers Comeback WinLeBron nearly outscored the Suns' entire roster in the fourth.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamian Lillard Traded To The Milwaukee Bucks: DetailsThe saga was ended by a trade between the Bucks, Blazers, and Suns.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamian Lillard Trade Reportedly Imminent, Suns Rumored To Be InvolvedIs Dame finally headed to South Beach?By Ben Mock
- SportsNBA Season To Open With West Coast BlockbustersThe NBA's opening week includes three playoff rematches and a whole host of hype games.By Ben Mock
- SportsJJ Redick Reveals Chris Paul's Best Championship ChancesReddick views staying in Phoenix or heading to LA as good options for Paul.By Ben Mock
- SportsNick Nurse And Doc Rivers Among Finalists For Phoenix Suns JobThe Suns have their final four coaching candidates. By Ben Mock
- SportsPhoenix Suns Fire Monty WilliamsThe Suns have joined the hunt for a new head coachBy Ben Mock
- SportsSuns Reportedly Set To Shop CP3 And DeAndre AytonSuns may retool the roster after another disappointing season.By Ben Mock
- SportsNuggets Rout Suns To Advance In NBA PlayoffsThe sun has set on Phoenix's playoff run.By Ben Mock
- SportsNuggets Edge Suns To Set Up Elimination GameNikola Jokic once again led the Nuggets past the SunsBy Ben Mock
- SportsNikola Jokic Gets Tech For Shoving Suns Owner Mat IshbiaNikola Jokic faces a possible suspension after making contact courtside with the owner of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDevin Booker's Playoff Heroics Hit Historic LevelsDevin Booker's 2023 playoffs are quickly becoming historic.By Ben Mock
- SportsRobert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid ControversyThis is great news for the NBA and its players.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDevin Booker Gets On Stage During Jack Harlow Concert, Misses Jump ShotBooker eventually redeemed himself.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSuns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended Over N-Word Use, SexismSarver had been under investigation for months.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeandre Ayton Signs Largest Offer Sheet In NBA HistoryDeandre Ayton will become a member of the Pacers if the Suns don't match the offer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeandre Ayton Could Be Traded By The End Of The WeekDeandre Ayton and the Suns seem to be in a disagreement.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMark Cuban & Lil Wayne Seem To Squash Beef While Sitting Courtside For WCFMark Cuban and Lil Wayne seemed to make amends during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.By Cole Blake
- SportsSuns Roasted For Pitiful Letter To Their FansThe Suns were so bad they had to write a letter to the fans about it.By Alexander Cole