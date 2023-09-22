Damian Lillard Trade Reportedly Imminent, Suns Rumored To Be Involved

There are new rumors in the Damian Lillard saga. While the destination, Miami, remains the same, several sources are now claiming that Dame will be heading to South Beach thanks to the Phoenix Suns. Suns insider Gerald Bourget has reported that the Phoenix has become an eleventh-hour dark horse solution to the long-stalled Lillard trade. Per Bourget, the Suns have received multiple calls about star center Deandre Ayton. The possible trade being offered would see the Blazers get Ayton and draft picks, the Heat get Lillard, and the Suns getting Tyler Herro.

Furthermore, sources in Portland have confirmed that Ayton's name has come up numerous times over the past few weeks. Additionally, Portland was eyeing Ayton as a potential addition last summer. The current starting center in Portland is veteran Jusuf Nurkić. Elsewhere, long-time Arizona radio host John Gambadoro said he's confident that the Lillard trade is coming in the "next 24 hours".

Is The Lillard Trade Finally Happening?

The rumors have gotten the Heat fanbase very excited. South Beach has been waiting all summer for the Blazers to finally accept a deal for Lillard. Furthermore, the Lillard trade is one of two trade situations that is reportedly holding up league transactions. The other is the ongoing James Harden situation in Philadelphia. With the league essentially in a "holding pattern", the calls for the Blazers to be more reasonable in their trade demands have only increased. Furthermore, training camps are soon to begin in the NBA, adding more pressure to finalize deals.

However, nothing is certain yet. There have been a lot of stories concerning the Lillard trade over the past few months and none have come to fruition. With no trade clause and two years left on his contract, Lillard has been at the mercy of his current team. Despite this, perhaps the Suns are about to become the heroes of South Beach. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

