The Damian Lillard trade saga is keeping the dead portion of the NBA schedule alive. It was recently reported that the Trail Blazers star has finally requested a trade. However, finding a suitor for the star is shown to be a difficult test. Although, it seems as if Portland isn’t in much of a rush to make a deal. However, sooner or later, a deal will have to be made. As to where, well, that’s sort of the big issue at the moment.

Lillard has made no secret as to where he would like to play next season. Even before the trade request became official, Lillard joked that he wouldn’t mind being in Miami. However, now that trade talks are actually happening, the sentiment still remains the same. The All-Star guard would like to be in South Beach, suiting up for the Heat. Although a few days have passed since that report became official. However, NBA insider Shams Charania claims that nothing has changed on Lillard’s end.

Damian Lillard Pushing For Trade To Miami

Shams makes it clear that Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat



Trade could end up a 4-team deal pic.twitter.com/Xq2hbBVzKf — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

While a trade to Miami is possible, Charania says there are a lot of moving parts in the situation. Of course, the Trail Blazers should be looking at the return on investment here. Even Charania mentioned that there’s a scenario where the franchise could get a huge haul in first-round picks. However, a deal like that may include three or four teams to be in the entire process. Lillard remained loyal to the Portland franchise for many years. So, a preferred trade destination deal would make sense.

As for the days ahead, a move for Lillard doesn’t seem to be rapidly approaching. Although a few teams have already contacted Portland on discussing deals for the popular guard. However, it just feels like the franchise would like to do right by someone who gave his all to them. Do you believe the Trail Blazers will trade Damian Lillard to Miami? Let us know what you think in the comment section. For the latest sports news, keep it right here with HNHH.

