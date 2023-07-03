Rich Paul is one of the most powerful men in the entire sports industry. Overall, he is the agent of LeBron James. Moreover, he is the founder of Klutch Sports, which has a plethora of huge clients. Although some people don’t like the power that Paul wields, there is no doubt that he is here to stay. Not to mention, he is currently with Adele, which just goes to show how big his profile is these days. If you pay any attention to sports, then you probably have quite a bit of respect for Paul.

Recently, it was revealed that Rich Paul would team up with New Balance for a new collection of apparel and even some sneakers. Overall, this was yet another example of just how big the agent is these days. Well, now, we actually have a fresh look at his new pair of shoes that are dropping very soon. Behold, the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.” In the images below, you can see this gorgeous colorway and some of the promotional materials behind them.

Rich Paul & New Balance

Firstly, you can see how this shoe has some leather and suede light purple textures all throughout the upper. From there, we have some deeper purple outlines throughout the shoe. However, these elements are perfect for creating a bit of contrast. As for the midsole, we get some bright white, with light purple coming through on the outsole. These elements truly do come together beautifully.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe is set to be released over at the New Balance website on Friday, July 14th. Moreover, this New Balance 550 will be sold for a price of $130 USD. Overall, the attachment to Rich Paul will certainly turn heads. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

