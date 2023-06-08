JJ Redick Reveals Chris Paul's Best Championship Chances

Chris Paul is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA. Drafted out of Wake Forst in 2005, Paul is a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBAer, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team player, five-time NBA assists leader, and six-time NBA steals leader. He has gone from prospect to star to veteran leader. However, injuries derailed his 2022-23 season, his third with the Suns. The only things missing from Paul's resume are an MVP and an NBA title.

On June 7, it was reported that Paul had met with Suns' leadership about his future with the team. As part of those conversations, Paul was informed that he could be waived before June 28th. Paul is owed $30.8 million if he is on the roster on June 28th. He is only owed $15.8 million if the Suns cut or trade him. While it is not a done deal, many experts expect the Suns to move on from Paul.

JJ Reddick Weighs In On Chris Paul's Next Move

Speaking on First Take, JJ Reddick shared his thoughts on where he thinks Paul should go, if Paul wants to retire with a ring. "The two best places I think for him to win a championship is Phoenix ... and the Los Angeles Lakers," Reddick said during a two-minute monologue. Both options are valid and intriguing choices. The championship window for the Suns is closing fast and this offseason could very well shut it completely. They are $79 million over the salary cap and have a lot of bloated contracts, like Paul's on the books. The Suns went all-in to win 2023 and came up well short. While Reddick's logic makes sense, there are a lot of balls in the desert area.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have shown what they can do at full strength, running all the way to the Western Conference Finals. There are championship aspirations, sure. However, the ability to get past teams like the Nuggets remains to be seen. Paul is 38 and doesn't have that many years left most likely. Is he, and his contract, something the Lakers want to take on? Furthermore, where do you think Chris Paul will go? Let us know in the comments below.

