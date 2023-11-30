Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Old Royal” Gets A Release Date

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is creating anticipation with its upcoming "Old Royal" colorway. This iconic model, known for its blend of style and basketball performance, continues to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the legendary NBA player Charles Barkley. The "Old Royal" colorway is expected to introduce a classic and regal look with deep blue hues that exude timeless elegance, drawing both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate a combination of athletic heritage and style.

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is significant as a symbol of Charles Barkley's impact on the court, with a design that provides support and cushioning suitable for basketball. It remains a sought-after choice for athletes and those who value both style and functionality in their sneakers. As the "Old Royal" version gets ready to hit the market, the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 reaffirms its position as an iconic sneaker in the world of basketball footwear. This colorway adds an exciting layer of classic sophistication to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts who appreciate both its design and its connection to basketball history.

“Old Royal” Nike Air Max2 CB 94

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a black and old royal rubber sole and a matching black midsole, which features an air bubble below the heel and a white Nike Swoosh. A white mesh material with more white leather overlays constructs the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead elastic black ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides, tongue, and on the heel and the sock liner features more Old Royal. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Old Royal” will be released on January 9th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

