Air Jordan 38 x Rui Hachimura Drop Details

The Air Jordan 38, a highly anticipated sneaker, is gearing up for a special collaboration with Rui Hachimura. Renowned for its style and performance, this basketball shoe will exhibit distinctive design elements inspired by the basketball star's journey and culture. Rui Hachimura's collaboration with Air Jordan on the upcoming 38 model promises to infuse his personal flair into the sneaker's design. Fans eagerly anticipate how the shoe will reflect Hachimura's identity and style, merging it seamlessly with the iconic Air Jordan silhouette.

Known for its innovative technology providing optimal support on the court, the Air Jordan 38 is expected to feature exclusive touches that pay homage to Rui Hachimura's heritage. The collaboration aims to create a shoe that not only meets the high standards of basketball performance but also resonates with sneaker enthusiasts drawn to unique collaborations. Rui Hachimura's influence is expected to make waves in the sneaker world with the Air Jordan 38 collaboration. It blends the essence of basketball excellence with cultural significance. Overall, sneakerheads await the release of this special edition that blends top-notch performance and personal storytelling through footwear.

Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 38

Image via Nike

The sneaker sports a clean, simple grey, black, green, design with pops of siren red throughout. Also, the sole is an icy green that shows a black and red base of the sneaker. There is a mesh siding that reveals more of the grey interior. The sneakers feature red accents on the tongue, sides, and insoles. Finally, this sneaker is unquestionably designed to endure the demands of the basketball court. Overall, you'll spot Jordan Jumpman logos on the tongues against a black background, featured prominently in grey.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 38 x Rui Hachimura will be released in December 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they are restocked. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

