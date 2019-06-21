Rui Hachimura
- SneakersAir Jordan 38 x Rui Hachimura Drop DetailsRui Hachimura is teaming up with Jordan Brand. By Ben Atkinson
- SportsKevin Durant Corrects Shaq Following Rui Hachimura ControversyKevin Durant had to give Rui Hachimura his proper respect.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShaq Roasted Over Rui Hachimura AdmissionShaq threw disrespect at yet another player.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: DetailsThe Lakers just made a big trade.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRui Hachimura x Air Jordan 36 “Global Game” Release Date RevealedRui Hachimura also has an Air Jordan 36 coming out. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRui Hachimura's Air Jordan 8 Release Date Confirmed: PhotosRui Hachimura's Air Jordan 8 will be here soon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRui Hachimura's Air Jordan 8 Gets New Release Date: PhotosThis shoe will pay homage to Rui Hachimura's Japanese heritage.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRui Hachimura's Air Jordan 8 Surfaces Online: PhotosThe Washington Wizards star continues to get dope Jumpman models.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 35 "Warriors" Coming Soon: Official PhotosThis colorway was created for Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJayson Tatum & Rui Hachimura Get New Air Jordan 34 PEsJayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura are among Jordan Brand's best young players.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWizards’ Rookie Rui Hachimura Inks Another Big Sponsorship DealGOAT reveals details of their partnership with Rui.By Kyle Rooney
- StreetwearWizards’ Rookie Rui Hachimura Lands Another Major Endorsement Deal“I have thought the G-SHOCK was cool ever since I was a kid."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOutKast Skyrocket On Twitter After NBA 1st Rounders Fail To Identify Their MusicFirst round picks Coby White and Rui Hachimura stupefy the Twitterverse with their lack of hip-hop equivalency.By Devin Ch
- SportsJordan Brand Signs Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Wizards Rookie Rui HachimuraHachimura becomes first Japanese-born athlete to join the Jordan Brand.By Kyle Rooney