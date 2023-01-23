If you have been watching the Los Angeles Lakers this season, then you know that they could use a lot of help. With Anthony Davis out of the lineup, the Lakers have been inconsistent. However, the Western Conference is pretty tight which is giving the purple and gold an opportunity to sneak into the postseason.

That said, the trade deadline is almost here and many have wondered what the Lakers will decide to do. Overall, the Lakers do not have a ton of assets, which makes it difficult for them to make deals. Regardless, it seems like Rob Pelinka may have just worked some magic.

Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards looks on in the second half against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rui Hachimura To The Lakers

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers have managed to acquire Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. Hachimura was the ninth overall pick in 2019, and now, he is a Laker. In return, the Lakers will be giving up Kendrick Nunn, a second-round pick in 2023, and a second-round pick in 2029.

If you watched them play this year, you would know that Kendrick Nunn has largely struggled. There have been some games where he has gone completely scoreless. This simply isn’t good enough, however, the Wizards are taking him with open arms.

Finalized deal: Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second via Chicago, 2029 LA second and and less favorable of 2028 Washington/LA seconds, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2023

The Lakers traded for Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources tell ESPN. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent. https://t.co/TAdM1h8iAH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2023

As Wojnarowski explained, there is a very good chance that the Lakers sign Hachimura in the summer. He is a player who has shown flashes of brilliance, and they clearly like what they see. Whether or not he makes an impact with them this season, still remains to be seen.

