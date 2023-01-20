Anthony Davis has had horrible luck when it comes to his injury history. At this point, everyone knows that AD is constantly injured. Overall, it has hurt the Lakers the most, especially since they are the ones who need him in order to be successful. Without him on the floor, things just aren’t cohesive.

Consequently, his teammates and fans have been praying for his return. The Lakers are now 20-25, and if they want a spot in the playoffs, they need him back. However, if he rushes back to the court, then he will be no better off as the risk of reinjury is very high.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on December 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Good News For Anthony Davis

Now, however, it seems like AD is doing very well. According to ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin, AD isn’t feeling any pain anymore. Additionally, it is very likely he returns to action in just about a week from now.

“They’re going to have Anthony Davis back on the court,” McMenamin said. “Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning. He’s going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices, full-court.

“And it will be all about how his body responds the next day. But if he has everything continue to go the right way, he will be back playing for the Lakers next week at Crypto.com Arena, and be with them for that entire road trip.”

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, if all goes according to plan, will be back playing next week before the road trip pic.twitter.com/uGiiSp9a5d — Lakers Supply 🇺🇦🌻 (@LakersSupply) January 20, 2023

This is incredible news for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are in desperate need of a boost, and having AD back on the court will most definitely do that for them. Hopefully, it all goes according to plan.

