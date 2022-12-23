Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant players in the league when he is healthy. However, that simply has not been the case over the past few years. Davis is constantly injured, and it has made it so that he never gets any sort of momentum going.

This was especially true earlier this week when it was revealed that Davis would have to miss time with a foot injury. Davis had been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Now, however, the Lakers will have to try and compete without him.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Overall, this is just bad news for the Lakers as they have a record of 13-18. This is not good enough to make the playoffs, and without AD, they will simply get worse. Subsequently, it is being reported that Davis has a stress injury and is now out indefinitely.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, however, there is some good news here. Basically, Davis will be reevaluated in about a week from now. From there, the next course of action will be revealed. That said, there is no real guarantee that the Lakers will be able to reactivate Davis. In fact, there is still the risk of Davis needing an operation, although the team seems convinced that won’t be necessary.

The Lakers provided an update on Anthony Davis today at noon, saying he will continue to be out for an indefinite period with a “stress injury” in his right foot.He was present for shootaround this morning, wearing slippers on the court. He will miss his 4th straight game tonight pic.twitter.com/6q2ZLXUjv0 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 23, 2022

ESPN Sources: The pain has subsided in past several days in Anthony Davis' foot and he's expected to rest it for another 7-to-10 days and have it re-evaluated and see if he can return to play. For now, there's hope that a procedure can be avoided. https://t.co/4B2RXiAZTV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2022

No matter what, this is not great for the Lakers. They need some sort of pick-me-up, and that won’t be coming anytime soon. But hey, at least they have the 2020 bubble.

