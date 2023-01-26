Over the coming weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot to think about. They are a team that needs some new pieces, especially if they want to make the playoffs. Overall, they are 13th in the Western Conference. However, they are just a winning streak away from being a top-five team in the West.

As it stands, the Lakers have a lot of players that they could trade away. They already did so with Kendrick Nunn, and it brought in a nice player in Rui Hachimura. Now, they can go out and seek more trades that could involve players of a higher profile.

LeBron James #6 and Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley On The Move?

As it stands, one player that could potentially be traded is none other than Patrick Beverley. Pat Bev is someone who prides himself on his defense. However, he hasn’t been his best this season and it’s not what the Lakers were hoping for. Having said that, it only makes sense that the Lakers would look elsewhere.

“I think that they’re gonna continue to be active looking for guards, basically looking to upgrade their guards, seeing if they can upgrade from Patrick Beverley especially,” Brian Windhorst said on ESPN today. As for guards the Lakers are interested in, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet seem to be at the top of that list.

"I think it's more likely for the Lakers to look for a [Patrick] Beverley flop than there is to be a blockbuster deal at this point."



"I think it's more likely for the Lakers to look for a [Patrick] Beverley flop than there is to be a blockbuster deal at this point."

The trade deadline will not be easy for the Lakers as numerous teams struggle to work out deals with them. Regardless, fans should rest easy knowing the franchise is at least doing something.

